US officials defend deportation of Haitians from city of Texas





DEL RIO, Texas More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were pulled from an encampment in a Texas border town, US officials said Monday as they defended a firm response that included the immediate deportation of the migrants to their home country. impoverished Caribbean countries and the use of mounted patrols to stop them. to enter the city.

Calling it a difficult and heartbreaking situation, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a stern warning: if you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your trip will not be successful and you will endanger your life and that of your family.

Mayorkas and border patrol chief Raul Ortiz said they would investigate mounted officers using what appeared to be whips and their horses to repel migrants on the river between Ciudad Acua, Mexico, and Del Rio, in Texas, where thousands of migrants remain encamped around a bridge.

Both officials said they apparently saw nothing wrong based on the widely viewed photos and video. Mayorkas said officers used long reins, not whips, to control their horses. Ortiz, the former Del Rio sector chief, said it can be confusing to distinguish between migrants and smugglers when people come and go near the river. The chief said he would investigate to make sure there were no unacceptable actions from the officers.

Mayorkas said 600 homeland security workers, including the coast guard, were brought to Del Rio, a town of about 35,000 people about 145 miles west of San Antonio. He said he asked the Department of Defense for help with what may be one of the fastest, largest-scale deportations of migrants and refugees from the United States in decades.

He also said the United States would increase the pace and capacity of flights to Haiti and other countries in the hemisphere. The number of migrants on the bridge peaked at 14,872 on Saturday, said Brandon Judd, chairman of the National Border Patrol Council, a union that represents officers.

Migrants in the camp are not in custody until they are placed on buses, and as long as they do not attempt to continue entering the United States, they are free to come and go. in Mexico, Judd said Monday.

News of deportation flights spread quickly around the camp on Sunday, but few returned to Mexico, he said.

Were we achieving our goals; were going there and getting to a point where we can manage the population here, said Ortiz, who blamed the outbreak on smugglers who were spreading disinformation. We are already seeing a rapid decrease (in population) and we will continue to see it over the next few days.

Mexico also announced that it would deport Haitian migrants and began bringing them by bus from Ciudad Acua on Sunday evening, according to Luis Angel Urraza, president of the local chamber of commerce. He said he saw the first two buses leave from outside his restaurant with around 90 people on board.

There is no more room for them in the city; we can’t help them anymore, he said.

Mexico’s immigration agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a federal official told The Associated Press on Sunday that the plan was to take the migrants to Monterrey, in northern Mexico, and Tapachula, in the south, with flights to Haiti from those cities to start in the next days.

The swift deportations were made possible by a pandemic-related authority adopted by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 that allows migrants to be immediately deported from the country without the ability to seek asylum. President Joe Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the order but left the rest in place.

Any Haitian who is not deported is subject to immigration laws, which include the right to seek asylum and other forms of humanitarian protection. Families are quickly released in the United States as the government generally cannot detain children.

More than 320 migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on three flights on Sunday, and Haiti said six flights were expected on Tuesday. The United States plans to start seven deportation flights a day on Wednesday, four to Port-au-Prince and three to Cap-Haitien, according to a US official who has not been authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Flights will continue to depart from San Antonio, but authorities could add El Paso, the official said.

The only obvious parallel for such a deportation without the possibility of seeking asylum was in 1992 when the coast guard intercepted Haitian refugees at sea, said Yael Schacher, senior United States lawyer at Refugees International, whose studies of doctoral studies focused on the history of American asylum law.

Likewise, large numbers of Mexicans were sent home during the peak years of immigration, but overland and not so suddenly.

Central Americans have also crossed the border in comparable numbers without facing mass deportations, although Mexico has agreed to accept them from the United States under pandemic-related authority in effect since March 2020. The Mexico does not accept expelled Haitians or people of other nationalities abroad. from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

