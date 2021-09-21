UK government hopes to resume negotiations on CO2 supply





UK Energy Update

UK Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has hinted that the Treasury could close a deal to end the UK’s carbon dioxide shortage as soon as Tuesday by providing financial support to the UK’s major producers.

“I am very hopeful that we can make progress today,” Kwarteng told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

About 60% of UK commercial CO2 production was cut off as US company CF Industries closed two UK fertilizer plants due to soaring natural gas prices.

The UK government is discussing potential solutions to restarting the plant, including financial support, with CF Industries chief executive Tony Will.

Quarteng said he spoke to Will on Sundays and Mondays and also spoke with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “We are looking for ways to ensure CO2 production soon. . . We will resume as soon as possible,” he added.

“Time is of the essence. We hope we can get things sorted out today and start production in the next few days. It’s going to be costly. We’re still messing with the details,” he said.

CF Industries stopped production because raw materials including energy were more expensive than ammonia and CO2 produced.

“If we provide support, it will be temporary,” Kwarteng said. “My focus is getting production up and running.”

Kwarteng argued that some people called for the nationalization of the company. “I’m against it. I don’t think it’s a good idea,” he said. “There are a lot of options between nationalizing and doing nothing.”

Environment Minister George Eustice will host a roundtable meeting with representatives from the food retail, processing and manufacturing sectors on Tuesday.

Poultry producers are starting to take urgent action to conserve the carbon dioxide used to stun birds for slaughter, as gas shortages pose an increasingly serious threat to the meat supply chain. The poultry industry has warned that the plant has only one to five days of CO2 supply on site and will stop when chicken stock runs out.

suggestion

The gas shortage has also affected soft drink manufacturers in the UK, warning on Monday that there are enough supplies for only a few days.

Five energy suppliers have already gone bankrupt in recent weeks, and more are expected to go bankrupt in the future.

Quarteng said he does not believe that taxpayer money should be used to bail out bad businesses.

However, the government is planning to provide government loans to large corporations that take over customers from collapsed suppliers.

Industry experts believe this could lead to dramatic consolidation in the market in the short term.

However, Kwarteng rejected proposals that the industry could remain as ten or fewer after the crisis. “I don’t believe even a minute that there will be 10 in three months,” he told The Today program.

Quarteng claimed on Monday that “there is no doubt that the lights are out” and that it is “alarming” to suggest that people will have trouble heating their homes during the cold season. He said the UK had “sufficient capacity” to meet household needs.

