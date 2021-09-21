America’s Allies Still Trust America





After the fall of Kabul last month, many observers of American foreign policy concluded that America had lost interest in its allies and that its allies had lost confidence in America.

A significant development in Asia, however, serves as a powerful rebuttal of both arguments.

Conventional wisdom in August was that Washington was no longer a reliable partner and that allied confidence had been destroyed by the manner of its withdrawal from Afghanistan. An anonymous former British intelligence officer, for example, told a reporter that the chaos near the mission in Afghanistan marked the end of an era of Western liberalism and democracy that began with the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The Conservatives in particular quickly deregistered President Joe Biden. Commentators who supported George W. Bush’s insane non sequitur of the Iraq war and approved the election of the appalling Donald Trump have now asserted that Bidens’ withdrawal, after the 20-year commitment of the United States in Afghanistan, had shattered their confidence in America.

This response was disproportionate and ahistorical. It showed what Australian strategist Owen Harries called the parochial spirit of the present.

And the announcement last week of the Australia-UK-US Defense Pact, or AUKUS, which promises closer military and scientific ties between the three countries and the development of a fleet of Australian submarines to nuclear propulsion, recalls the lasting power of the network of alliances of the Americas.

The United States will remain the richest and most powerful country for years to come, the only nation capable of projecting military force anywhere on Earth. Washington can’t get everything it wants, but American power still has no substitute.

Most American allies understand this. Take the Australian case: for seven decades Australia has found the United States to be a strong and reliable ally. The two countries fought side by side in all the major conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Yet there has always been a heated domestic debate about America. Australia’s participation in the Iraq war alongside American forces was unpopular. The unimpressive United States response to the coronavirus pandemic has worried Australians, and President Trump’s behavior has made them feel sick to their hearts.

Yet support for the American alliance has been one of the most consistent results in nearly two decades of polls by the Lowy Institute, which I lead.

Australian soldiers fought in Afghanistan for many years, so August was a difficult month. But the US withdrawal did not change Canberras’ calculation of joining AUKUS.

Much of this has to do with Australia’s relations with China. In recent years, Canberra has faced increasing pressure from Beijing. This includes trade sanctions imposed to punish Australia for the sin of calling for an independent international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

In response, Australia has strengthened its national resilience, increased its defense spending and strengthened its ties with other regional powers, including India, Japan and Indonesia.

It has not been uniformly welcomed at home: some have long argued that Australia should do more to adjust to Beijing’s rise. But public opinion towards China has hardened, along with Chinese behavior. A Lowy Institute poll this year found that, for the first time, more Australians see China as a security threat than an economic partner. Confidence in China has plummeted, with just 16% of Australians saying they trust China a lot or enough to act responsibly in the world, down from 52% three years ago.

Now, with AUKUS, Australia is doubling down on its old alliance with the United States while dragging the United Kingdom deeper into the Indo-Pacific. This is an ambitious step for Australia, a signal that the country intends to shape its external environment and contribute to the regional balance of power. Washington seeks to strengthen Australia’s capabilities, as well as the sense of solidarity shared by the three allies. For its part, London will present the pact as proof of Britain’s global position and ambition. With this agreement, the three countries bet on the reliability of the other in the long term.

For Australia, the deal offers great opportunities but also carries risks. Nuclear-powered submarines offer immense capabilities in terms of lethality, speed, range and stealth. These boats will give Australia significant deterrent power. Yet AUKUS will anger China, which remains Australia’s biggest trading partner. Beijing will be concerned about what this means for the tightening of US alliances in Asia more generally. If Chinese leaders were to self-reflect, they would realize that this deal was, in fact, made in China.

Australia will need to demonstrate that this decision is not an escalation, that it contributes to regional stability and that it is in line with Australia’s commitment to the rules-based order, in particular the Treaty. nuclear non-proliferation. Canberra needs to increase its investment in diplomacy as well as defense and in new relationships as well as old ones. For Australia, the Anglosphere is necessary but not sufficient.

The pact infuriated France, which lost a valuable contract to build conventionally powered submarines for Australia and recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in protest. The French contract was in turmoil, but the Australian government should have been more graceful in the way it got out. Washington and Canberra should act to allay the anger felt in Paris. France is an important Indo-Pacific power in its own right and a staunch defender of European involvement in the region.

AUKUS is a breathtaking development. The sharing of nuclear secrets between sovereign nations is as intimate as international relations become. It may not be replicated with other US allies for a long time, if ever.

But Australia is far from the only Asian power looking to do more with Washington. At the White House this week, Biden will host the first in-person summit of the leaders of the Quad countries: the United States, Australia, India and Japan, the latter two of which seem comfortable with AUKUS. And while some Southeast Asian countries have expressed concerns about the New Deal, others are supportive.

Indeed, for most Asian countries, the United States remains an invaluable partner. Its formidable forward presence brings balance to the Indo-Pacific. Few would like the region to be dominated by aggressive China. No one wants to live in the shadow of others. Most prefer a balance of power, with a general acceptance of international norms and the rule of law, as well as America’s long-term presence.

August has been a tough and heartbreaking month for the United States and its friends. But the world’s judgment on the resistance of the Americas was premature. In September, things are improving.

