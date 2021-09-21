Support for People Coming from Afghanistan





Work is underway across the government to help Afghans, their families and those most at risk who have evacuated, who have stood alongside Britain in the conflict, now rebuild their lives in Britain. Additional information on the UK Government Operation Warm Welcome can be found at GOV UK.

We also know of many British nationals who withdrew from Afghanistan in connection with the collapse of the Afghan government on 15 August 2021. They were suddenly forced to leave Afghanistan.

People who arrived in the UK from Afghanistan as part of repatriation efforts or as part of relocation and resettlement plans arrived under difficult circumstances. In response, the department has enacted legislation exempting people arriving from Afghanistan from a general residency test that limits access to certain benefits for new arrivals to the UK, including universal credit.

Individuals arriving from Afghanistan under a relocation or resettlement plan

The Interior Ministry has developed a plan to relocate individuals in Afghanistan. These include:

Afghan Relocation and Assistance Program and Afghan Local Employed Staff Scheme for People Working with British Military in Afghanistan Afghan Citizenship Resettlement Scheme for People Considered at Risk in Afghanistan

Additional information on relocation and resettlement plans can be found at GOV UK.

The change would allow individuals arriving under one of the relocation and resettlement plans to be exempt from residency testing for:

DWP Asset Verification Benefits including Universal Credit and Housing Benefits Disability and Caregiver Benefits Child Benefits Homeless Support Social Housing

This means that individuals arriving under one of the Afghan Relocation and Resettlement Plans will be able to access these benefits and services once they meet the residency requirements and arrive in the UK. The exception to this is the provision for immediate eligibility for housing assistance in Wales from mid-October 2021.

The Department of Employment and Pensions is helping people in these schemes access the support available to them by providing tailored support through the Jobcenter Plus work coach.

Other individuals who have recently arrived in the UK from Afghanistan, including UK nationals

The DWP, Her Majestys Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) have also enacted laws to assist people arriving in the UK from Afghanistan as soon as possible. In connection with the recent collapse of the Afghan government, people arriving in the UK from Afghanistan are exempt from the residency test if:

DWP asset verification benefits including universal credit and housing benefits child benefits homeless support social housing

This means that individuals will be able to take advantage of these benefits and services once they arrive in the UK where all other eligibility requirements are met.

This applies to British nationals in connection with the collapse of the Afghan government on 15 August 2021, those arriving under the Afghan Relocation and Resettlement Plan, and anyone with eligible immigration status.

People arriving from Afghanistan should contact their local Jobcenter Plus to see what assistance is available.

Additional support provided by DWP

DWP is working with other government departments to help Afghan people integrate into the UK using the Work Coaches network to provide tailored assistance. Tailored employment assistance is provided to everyone coming from Afghanistan through a network of regional job centers.

The DWP is sensitive to the trauma experienced by this group while supporting the people of Afghanistan as they seek to rebuild their lives in the UK. DWP will adopt a supportive and flexible approach, keeping in mind the complex needs and recent experiences of those arriving in their home office relocation and resettlement plans.

We provide clear, individual, step-by-step instructions on applying for benefits and on the path to employment. For example, English classes will also be offered through Jobcenter Plus.

Let’s continue to look at the best ways to support people during this time.

Individuals still in Afghanistan

Individuals currently in Afghanistan and unable to return to the UK should check the FCDO’s guidance.

If you are currently receiving benefits and are unable to return to the UK, you should contact the Work Coach, the relevant disability benefit helpline or the relevant local authority about housing benefits.

The DWP will take a flexible and understanding approach if an individual is currently unable to return to the UK from Afghanistan.

