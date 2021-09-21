United States to increase refugee ceiling to 125,000 places in 2022





The U.S. government will aim to resettle up to 125,000 refugees over the next 12 months, cementing President Biden’s campaign pledge to reverse historic cuts to the refugee program under the Trump administration, according to a proposal submitted to the Congress Monday.

The ceiling of 125,000 refugees for fiscal year 2022, which begins in October, will mark a 733% increase from the historic ceiling of 15,000 people set by former President Donald Trump before stepping down.

Although this is the highest refugee ceiling in the United States since the early 1990s, the FY2022 ceiling, like its previous iterations, will be a goal that will not force the government to resettle a specific number of people fleeing war and persecution across the world.

The refugee cap for the current 2021 fiscal year, which the Biden administration was forced to increase to 62,500 places this spring after the backlash from progressive allies, will not be met, as only 7,637 refugees have been admitted to states United so far for the past 11 months. This figure does not include the tens of thousands of Afghans admitted to the country in recent weeks.

According to its 44-page notification to Congress, the Biden administration plans to distribute 40,000 refugee places for Africa, 35,000 for the Near East and South Asia, 15,000 for East Asia , 15,000 for Latin America and the Caribbean, 10,000 for Europe and Central Asia. and 10,000 unallocated places.

In FY2022, the United States will pay “special attention” to the resettlement of Central Americans fleeing violence, LGBTQ refugees, Afghans who have worked for US-based organizations, Uyghurs at risk, dissidents from Hong Kong and refugees from Burma, including members of the persecuted. Rohingya Muslim minority, according to notification.

The administration said it would also unveil a private sponsorship program in the coming fiscal year that will allow non-government groups and individuals in the United States to fund refugee resettlement. The initiative is likely to reflect a program in Canada that enjoys broad support there.

In recent years, resettlement of refugees in the United States has been drastically curtailed due to restrictions during the Trump era and the coronavirus pandemic, which has temporarily suspended admissions.

In addition to undermining the U.S. refugee program, which has enjoyed bipartisan support for decades, the Trump administration has restricted the number of people who can be resettled in the United States as refugees, restrictions that have disproportionately affected people fleeing war and persecution in Africa and the Middle East.

Treating and resettling 125,000 refugees in FY2022 would be a gigantic undertaking for the Biden administration and the nine national resettlement agencies that help the government integrate refugees into American communities.

Due to budget cuts during the Trump era, refugee resettlement agencies have closed their offices and cut back on services. In its notification to Congress, the Biden administration said it would “pursue various funding initiatives and program strategies” to help resettlement agencies accommodate the arrival of 65,000 refugees early in fiscal 2022.

There are currently 26.4 million refugees in the world, about half of them children, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

The effort to rebuild the country’s refugee program comes as the Biden administration scrambles to resettle Afghans who were brought to the United States after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

About 53,000 Afghans who were determined to be at risk of injury in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan are being vaccinated and treated at eight military sites across the Americas, a spokesperson told CBS News on Monday. word of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Afghans who arrived in the United States this summer did not enter the country through the refugee resettlement program. Many were granted parole, a special humanitarian tool, because they did not have approved visas.

While some have special immigrant visa applications pending due to their assistance to the United States and its allies, other Afghans who entered the United States on parole do not have a direct route to permanent residency, which refugees receive after living in the United States for one year.

