QC urges UK to support at-risk female judges in Afghanistan | Afghanistan





Helena Kennedy QC launched an urgent appeal to support judges with lawyers, women’s rights activists, human rights activists and families at risk in Afghanistan and needing safe haven abroad.

As part of the #EvacuateHer campaign, Mrs. Kennedy has also launched a petition urging the UK government to provide shelter to at-risk Afghan judges and lawyers. The Afghan Migration and Assistance Policy (Arap) initially stated that judges were eligible under the scheme, but no longer includes this group.

This campaign is one of many attempts to help hundreds of women serving as judges in Afghanistan. Over the past 20 years, about 270 women have served as judges, accounting for about one-tenth of the national judiciary.

Their examples include many of what the Taliban sees as a direct challenge to the authority in which they liberate women from enslaved marriages, liberate women from domestic violence situations, and advocate for girls and women’s rights to education and work. has been Some have been involved in ordering the imprisonment of Taliban and terrorists from Islamic State (IS) and other organizations.

A judge from Kabul’s hideout told The Guardian: Becoming a female judge in Afghanistan was not easy. But now the Taliban have taken everything from our jobs, our families and our security. I can’t sleep because I’m not sure I’ll be alive tomorrow. The Taliban can come into my house at any time and kill me. They believe that it is against Islam for women to be judges. I hope the UK government helps us today. Tomorrow may be too late for us.

As part of the #EvacuateHer campaign, Helena Kennedy QC has launched a petition urging the UK government to provide shelter to Afghan judges and lawyers. Photo: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Judge Anisa Dhanji, representing the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), said, “Because of our current efforts, as well as the remaining judges in Afghanistan, especially race, the type of work or personal profile is at exceptional risk. Groups and other members of the IAWJ Board of Directors have been working 24 hours a day on these efforts for more than a month now.

It was extremely difficult and often heartbreaking, after many days of strenuous effort, to shatter hope at the last minute due to one or another obstacle.

Runna Alizoy, 42, fled Afghanistan to the UK 19 years ago while studying to become a doctor. After arriving in England, she obtained her paramedic qualification. Her older sister is now a hiding chief judge in Afghanistan. Alizoy is desperately lobbying in England to bring her sister and family safely to everyone they can think of.

It’s hard to put into words the sadness I feel for my older sister. She said the life of a female judge had been stolen. They say the Taliban have changed. they changed Twenty years ago they whipped women on the streets and sent them home. Now they shoot them and send them to the grave.

Former Afghan judge Marzia Babakarkhail from Afghanistan, who was twice life-threatening by the Taliban, settled in the UK for several years. She is in touch with many female judges hiding in Afghanistan and is lobbying lawmakers to help get them safe.

Afghanistan is on fire and all women are on fire, she said.

Dhanji added: As female judges, they are particularly at risk because they are shallow in judging men. The judges sent us specific details of the threats they received. Some are powerless to you now and we will find you.

Solicited comments from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Offices.

