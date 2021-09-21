The US travel industry welcomes the changes made by the Biden administration to travel rules.





The U.S. travel industry breathed a sigh of relief on Monday after the Biden administration said it would ease long-standing restrictions on international travelers, allowing those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to visit the country at from November.

The 18-month travel ban for travelers from Europe, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil and India crippled the industry, which suffered a $ 500 billion loss dollars in travel expenses in 2020, including a 79% decrease in international travel expenses. , according to the US Travel Association, a trade group that promotes travel to and within the country. There were 19.4 million international visitors to the United States in 2020, less than a quarter of the number of visitors in 2019.

Unvaccinated travelers from many countries, including Mexico, Canada and Japan, who were allowed to travel to the United States ahead of Monday’s announcement will not be allowed entry once the new proclamation takes effect.

Roger Dow, president of the US Travel Association, welcomed the lifting of restrictions on vaccinated travelers.

The US Travel Association applauds the Biden administration’s announcement of a roadmap to reopen air travel to vaccinated people around the world, which will help revive the US economy and protect public health, a- he said Monday in a statement.

This is a major turning point in the management of the virus and will accelerate the recovery of the millions of travel-related jobs that have been lost due to international travel restrictions.

Nicholas E. Calio, president of Airlines for America, an industry trade group, also applauded the new policy, which will require airlines to play a role in verifying the vaccination status of international travelers. American airlines have been strong advocates of a strict and consistent policy and are eager to safely reunite the countless families, friends and colleagues who have not seen each other for nearly two years or more, Mr. Calio in a press release.

Understanding the mandates of vaccines and masks in the United States

Vaccine rules. On August 23, the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine for people 16 years of age and older, paving the way for increased tenure in the public and private sectors. Private companies increasingly require vaccines for employees. Such warrants are legally permitted and have been confirmed in court challenges. The rules of the mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in July that all Americans, regardless of their immunization status, wear masks in indoor public places in areas affected by epidemics, a reversal of guidelines it proposed in May. . See where the CDC guidelines would apply and where states have instituted their own mask policies. The battle for masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state bans. Colleges and universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden.Schools. California and New York City have both introduced vaccination mandates for educational staff. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-aged children are opposed to mandatory vaccines for students, but were more in favor of mask mandates for students, teachers and staff who don’t. don’t have their vaccines. Hospitals and medical centers. Many hospitals and major health systems require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even within their own. workforce. New York City. Proof of vaccination is required from workers and customers for indoor meals, gyms, shows and other indoor situations, although enforcement does not begin until September 13. Teachers and other education workers in the city’s large school system will need to have at least one dose of vaccine by September 27, with no possibility of weekly testing. Employees of the city’s hospitals must also get vaccinated or undergo weekly tests. Similar rules are in place for New York State employees. At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will seek to make vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for 1.3 million active-duty soldiers nationwide no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.

Willie Walsh, managing director of the International Air Transport Association, a trade group of the world’s airlines, called the new approach to international travel a step forward for the U.S. economy, for families separated by previous rules, and for manage the spread of the coronavirus throughout the world. the world. But there is still a long way to go, he said, given that in addition to opening up travel to many people in the United States, the new rules also ban travel to unvaccinated people around the world.

The next challenge is to find a system to manage the risks for travelers who do not have access to vaccinations, he said in a statement. The data indicates that testing is a solution. But it’s also critical that governments accelerate the global deployment of vaccines and agree on a global framework for travel in which testing resources are focused on unvaccinated travelers. We must return to a situation where the freedom to travel is accessible to all.

No city in the United States has felt the impact of the travel ban like New York, which had the highest share of overseas travel and attracted more than 13.5 million foreign visitors in 2019 International arrivals fell 93% in 2020, according to data from the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, which manages airports in the region, among others.

International visitors generate 50 percent of the city’s tourism spending and 50 percent of hotel room occupancy, said NYC & Company, the city’s tourism marketing agency. Fred Dixon, the agency’s president and CEO, praised the administration’s decision, calling it a blow to the industry.

