UK’s MarketFinance Achieves $383 Million in Online Lending Platform for Small Businesses – TechCrunch





Small businesses regularly face cash flow problems. But if that’s already an uncomfortable predicament, it has been exacerbated by the threshold for too many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a UK start-up called MarketFinance, which has built a lending platform to help SMBs survive this recession, has announced a massive 280 million ($383 million) investment in preparation for new loan requests.

As CEO and founder Anil Stocker said in an interview, “At the start of the economic cycle is a good time to get a loan.

Funds are mostly provided in the form of debt. Money loaned to MarketFinance as an authorized partner of the UK government’s Recovery Loan Scheme. Of this, $10 million ($14 million) will be an asset that MarketInvoice will use to continuously improve the platform.

The debt is provided by Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and an anonymous “global investment firm”, while the capital portion is led by Black River Ventures (also supported by Marqeta, Upgrade, Coursera and Digital Ocean) with the participation of existing backer Barclays. Bank PLC. Barclays is a strategic investor. MarketFinance provides online SMB lending services for banks. Another investor in the startup is Northzone.

We know that the company’s value is less than $500 million and over $250 million, although no official figures have been released.

Stocker said MarketFinance has been profitable since 2018, which is one of the reasons it hasn’t given up a lot of capital in its current funding trough.

“We are building a sustainable business, and the capital we raised was better debt at a better price,” he said. “It can help post more capital on the balance sheet.” He said that money will “go into our reserve” and will be used to continuously build new product development, marketing and API connections.

Last development is important. It leverages the big wave of “embedded finance” play we’re seeing today where third parties provide loans to customers on their own platforms, using lending products offered by MarketFinance similar to what Barclays does. today. The range of companies taking advantage of it is potentially as vast as the Internet itself. The promise of built-in finance is that any online brand that already deals with small businesses will potentially offer small business loans… It means we can do more business together.

MarketFinance started as MarketInvoice a few years ago, and its underlying business model focuses on providing short-term loans to a given SMB on the value of an outstanding invoice, commonly described as invoice finance. The idea at the time was to solve the most immediate cash flow problem faced by SMBs by leveraging what initially caused the cash flow problem (unpaid invoices that are usually paid but not immediately paid).

However, much of the financing that SMBs receive on invoices is primarily in the realm of working capital to help companies pay salaries and pay their monthly bills. However, Stocker said over time, he could see bigger opportunities for startups to offer financing that addresses larger amounts and more ambitious business expansion goals. This was two years ago, so since the last stock round, MarketInvoice has rebranded according to MarketFinance. (It still offers a lot of invoice-based products.)

The timing turned out to be coincidental, although the reason was definitely unlucky. SMEs have been particularly at the edge of that wedge due to the fact that these cash flow challenges and sizes have made them less adaptive to diversification and rotation due to changes in market forces.

This turned out to be a huge opportunity for MarketInvoice.

Stocker said he saw most of his loans to manage business disruptions caused by Covid-19 in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. An outage can mean closing your business, or it can simply mean that customers are no longer coming as they used to. He uses technology to digitally evaluate applications faster and faster “without meeting with bank managers” and cut response times from the typical 4-6 weeks that SMBs can have to days, “the biggest topic is financing.” It was seamless access to .” Traditionally expected.

If last year was more than “panic, support or turn,” Stocker said, “what we’re seeing now is a lot of companies struggling with supply chain issues, Brexit deterioration and a labor shortage. It’s really hard to manage all of this.” .”

He said the number of loan applications is breaking through the roof, so there is no shortage of demand. He estimates that monthly loan requests are worth $500 million, a staggering sum for a small UK startup. Selective in terms of what to borrow. “We decided to support those we thought would give us our money back.

