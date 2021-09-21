International travel to the United States to return after 600 days of quarantine





Direction of travel destinations sigs and airliner. Fully vaccinated residents of 33 countries will … [+] able to visit the United States from November 2021.

There is a lot of disturbing news in the stock markets in September. Fear of inflation is rampant, along with ever-present anxiety over COVID-19 and the Federal Reserve which may reduce its support. On September 20, a new fear, that of a default by over-indebted Chinese real estate developers, prompted investors to pull out their parachutes. The Dow Jones fell more than 600 points, but the good news of the imminent return of international travel to the United States was missed in the wiping out of the wealth.

Jeff Zients, the COVID-19 Czar of the Biden administration, has announced that fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union and the United Kingdom will be allowed to enter the United States on an as yet unspecified date in November. Reports say travelers from a total of 33 countries, including China, India, South Africa and Brazil, will be allowed into the United States.

When that date arrives, it will be two administrations and approximately 600 days since President Trump cracked down on travelers from the 26 Schengen countries of the European Union, Ireland and the United Kingdom in March 2020. The restrictions imposed on travelers from China were imposed even earlier, in January 2020.

The policy change seemed like a sharp turnaround for some, as Zients had said five days earlier that the time had not come to lift travel restrictions given the rise of the Delta variant. The situation has apparently been reassessed, due to the rise in global vaccinations and a new system that Zients says will allow the United States to implement strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “

Perhaps it is no coincidence that President Biden is hosting leaders from Britain, India, Japan and Australia this week. Despite this, the United States extended tourism crimping restrictions at the land borders with Canada and Mexico until October 21.

The United States was lagging behind other countries in lifting COVID restrictions. The damage has been done to the travel industry in many ways. According to Airlines for America, international air travel is still down 43% from pre-pandemic levels. The US Travel Association estimated that if the US restriction continued until the end of 2020, it would cost the US economy 1.1 million jobs and $ 325 billion. Airline caterer LSG Sky Chefs has just announced the layoff of 576 workers in California alone.

DALLAS, TX – APRIL 23, 2018: An LSG Sky Chefs employee prepares to load food and drinks onto a … [+] American Airlines commercial jet being serviced at a gate at the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport near Dallas, Texas. LSG Sky Chefs is the brand of LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, the world’s largest provider of airline catering and in-flight services. It is a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. (Photo by Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

So the travel industry and the stock market have applauded the coming changes. On a day when the S&P 500 fell 1.70% and the DJIA fell 614 points or 1.78%, US-based international carriers American Airlines rose 3.04%, United Airlines rose 1, 64% and Delta of 1.67%. British Airways’ parent company IAG rose 11%, while Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG each rose around 5%.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the change in US policy would be a tremendous boost for business and commerce, and that it was great that family and friends on both sides of the pond could once again be reunited. German Ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber, greeted the good news on Twitter, noting that it was extremely important to promote people-to-people contact and transatlantic affairs.

Vacation travel to the United States from overseas can become a reality. Perhaps more importantly, international business travel in the fall and winter may begin soon. Business leaders are hoping that a trickle will become a stream by early 2022, with conferences from large companies like CES set to kick off in January.

Workers serve drinks from an ice sculpture during the Unveiled Consumer Electronics Show (CES) … [+] Las Vegas event ahead of CES in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2018 (Photo credit should read DAVID MCNEW / AFP via Getty Images)

Business travel isn’t just about airlines and accommodation. The in-person business events industry is a huge economic driver. According to Exhibitions & Conference Alliance (ECA), trade events support 6.6 million jobs in restaurants, hotels, travel, Main Street commerce and the exhibiting companies themselves. While business-to-business exposures contributed $ 396 billion to gross domestic product, COVID-19 devastated the industry, which saw a 78% drop in 2020.

The ECA, like the rest of the travel industry, is delighted with the relaxation of the ban. International exhibitors and attendees are critical to the success of the thousands of conferences and trade shows held in the United States each year, said Herv Sedky, chairman of the board of ECA. Allowing those who are vaccinated to return to the United States is an important step in the recovery of our industry and will help us get our stakeholders back to safety and get back to work across the country.

The American Society of Travel Advisors hailed the long overdue changes to the myriad inbound travel restrictions that have been in place since early 2020. ASTA applauded common sense measures such as developing clear immunization standards and testing, easing entry restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers and aligning standards with the governments of our major source markets, including Canada, the EU and the UK Today marks a big step forward towards this goal.

Airlines and the rest of the travel industry had been pushing to ease restrictions for months. But the quarantines remained in place during the most lucrative travel period, the summer season. It is no coincidence that shares of airlines and other travel-oriented companies have remained in the doldrums all summer, as the international reopening never took place.

Trump-era COVID-19 quarantines will not be lifted for two months. It is too early to say what impact the change will have on the struggling tourism industry. But as half-American Winston Churchill once said, this is not the end. It’s not even the beginning of the end. But it may be the end of the beginning.

A young Winston Churchill (1874 – 1965), future British Prime Minister, with his mother the … [+] American heiress Lady Jennie Jerome and her brother John Strange Spencer-Churchill. (Photo by General Photographic Agency / Getty Images)

