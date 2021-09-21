India asks UK to amend COVID quarantine rules, warns of retaliation | coronavirus pandemic news





India’s foreign minister has urged an early resolution of the quarantine issue under new UK rules that mandate quarantine for Indians visiting the UK even if they are fully vaccinated.

The UK and Scotland will ease epidemic restrictions from early October, but India is not on the list of countries with an approved vaccine, despite using locally made versions of the UK-developed AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Indias Covishield vaccine, jointly developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune, is not recognized in the UK under new rules, despite being equivalent to the dose given to millions of British people.

The rule, which takes effect next month, has sparked outrage as many Indians have labeled the decision discriminatory. British nationals vaccinated with the same Indian vaccine in the UK do not need quarantine.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar called for an early resolution of the quarantine issue for mutual benefit in a tweet after meeting with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in New York at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

It is my pleasure to meet the new British Foreign Minister @trussliz.

We discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. We appreciate her contribution in terms of trade.

We exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Called for an early resolution of the quarantine issue for mutual benefit. pic.twitter.com/pc49NS7zcw

Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

Britain’s move could also lead to retaliation in New Delhi, an Indian government official said if the matter is not resolved promptly, it is likely that they will take mutual action.

The basic problem is that the vaccine Covishield, a licensed product of a British company manufactured in India, supplied 5 million doses to the UK at the request of the government. Delhi, according to AFP.

He calls Covishield’s denial of recognition a discriminatory policy and says negotiations are ongoing with the UK on new requirements.

However, if you are not satisfied, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action.

The British High Commissioner in New Delhi said the UK is working with India to address the issue.

The spokesperson said it was working with the government of India to explore ways to expand the UK’s accreditation of vaccine certification to those vaccinated by relevant public health agencies in India.

The rule mandating 10-day self-isolation for travelers arriving from India also applies to many other countries using Covishield, including most African countries.

India’s opposition lawmaker and author Shashi Tharoor said on Monday that he had canceled a planned British book tour in protest against British rules.

He said it was insulting to ask a fully vaccinated Indian to isolate.

Another opposition MP, Jairam Ramesh, said the decision was racist.

AstraZeneca is one of the key providers of vaccine programs in the UK, along with Moderna and Pfizer in the US.

AstraZeneca vaccine accounts for the majority of doses administered to Indians to date. Fewer people are using native vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech, which are not used in the UK.

