How high can UK inflation be?

Senior Conservative MPs have warned that global inflation could become the biggest political problem in the next decade.

The Telegraph reports that the double blow of the energy price crisis, widespread inflationary pressures, tax hikes and cuts in benefits threatens a difficult winter for the British. Meanwhile, the Legatum Institute said in a study that ending 20 increases in Universal Credit would put an additional 840,000 people into poverty.

Ashford’s Conservative Assemblyman Damian Green said the cost of living is an argument we’ve forgotten as we enter a generation with low inflation. He added: The paradox is that many of us thought we would get out of the epidemic with employment problems and a very sluggish economy. [but] We are faced with a big global inflation problem that we believe will be the biggest political problem in the next decade.

Meanwhile, Conservative party colleague Gavin Barwell believes that rising energy prices have the potential to become a crisis. We got the tax hikes they just brought, a reduction in the Universal Credit that will soon go online, and an increase in energy rates. I think there is a real political risk here that the cost of living issue becomes a real challenge for governments.

What is the UK inflation rate?

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the cost of living, inflation in August was the biggest since records began in 1997 as the economy continued to reopen, the BBC reported. CPI rose 3.2% from 2% in July this year to 3.2% in August.

Inflation is expected to peak at 4% in 2021, according to the latest economic forecast from the Bank of England (BoE), the highest in a decade from the previous forecast of 2.5%, Sky News reported. The Bank said it would be double the target set by the government, but it would be temporary and inflation would return to 2% in the medium term.

The Guardian said moderate inflation is not a bad thing, but high inflation has consequences. Most obviously, if you’re on a fixed salary, you won’t get a lot of money each month.

recovery speed

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned that high inflation will continue over the next two years. But Paris-based Club of Nations could avoid serious damage if policymakers take the right steps, the FT said.

The OECD said in its Economic Outlook report that inflation projections vary widely and that consumer price inflation in the G20 countries is expected to peak at the end of 2021 and slow through 2022. The pace of recovery rose rapidly, increasing inflationary pressures. At the price expected before the pandemic. Policy makers in developed countries need to monitor this situation without delay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.co.uk/business/economy/952634/how-high-could-uk-inflation-rise

