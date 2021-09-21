For families in Europe, ending US travel bans is a new beginning





LONDON For Katie Wait, the coronavirus pandemic has been more than a year and a half of uncertainty. It also meant months apart from his parents, brother and extended family in Florida.

Missed birthdays. Milestones celebrated separately. Time together wasted.

It’s been the most difficult year mentally and emotionally, when you really want your family to be there, said Ms Wait, suddenly overwhelmed by tears. It was hard.

So, on Monday, she was one of many across Europe and the world who rejoiced when the Biden administration announced an 18-month travel ban from 33 countries, including Great Britain. Brittany, member states of the European Union, Brazil, China, India, Iran and South Africa, would be lifted.

The travel ban had not been a mere inconvenience, for Ms Wait and countless others: it crushed jobs and destroyed opportunities and put an irremovable wall between them and their families or partners.

The United States began implementing travel bans early in the pandemic in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Bans spread to other countries as epidemics continued. But they have upset Britain and countries in the European Union, especially after those countries lifted quarantine rules earlier this summer and welcomed fully vaccinated travelers from the United States.

When the United States did not immediately reciprocate, officials were annoyed. (As the Delta variant spread over the summer, the European Union backed down and recommended member states again restrict travel from the United States.)

Over the months, thousands of people separated from their family members and partners have gathered online to share their experiences using the hashtag #LoveIsNotTourism to draw attention to their plight.

Ms Wait, who had to cancel a trip to reunite with her family in March last year and has not seen her parents since 2019, found the support there vital. She, her husband and 9-year-old daughter are British, but Ms. Waits’ parents and brother have lived in St. Augustine, Florida for 17 years and are US citizens.

You didn’t expect that if they were going to live in America, you couldn’t reach them, she said. You never think that in a million years things like this will happen, that the border would be closed.

Some people have found often expensive or arduous ways to get around the ban, by traveling to a third country to get around the rule.

When his ex-wife died in Italy last June, Francesco Sacca, 44, an Italian entrepreneur who lives in Florida, immediately returned to the country. But he and his children, who are 15 and 17, have been caught in the travel ban.

They managed to fly to Costa Rica, spend two weeks there and then enter America, but over the following months Mr Sacca had to travel to Italy several times for the paperwork related to the death. Each time, to return to America, he had to spend two weeks in Colombia or the United Arab Emirates or Qatar, for a total expense of 80,000 euros, or $ 93,000.

But what worried her the most was leaving her children alone in Florida. Every morning, I think of my 15-year-old who goes to the bus stop alone with his bike in the dark, he said on the phone from Doha, the capital of Qatar. All because of this travel ban.

For most people, such an expensive workaround was not an option.

Searching for information on when the ban was lifted has become a daily ritual for some.

It was very hard not to think about it, Ms Wait said. Now, with the uncertainty finally over, Ms Wait has booked flights to see her parents in November.

For Lucrezia Tassi, 24, it is not family but professional projects that have been put out of reach by the ban. Ms Tassi is an Italian from Caravaggio, a town near the northern city of Bergamo, where some of the deadliest moments in the early days of the pandemic unfolded.

She put her plans to become an au pair for a family in Seattle on hold for over a year because of the ban. She said the uncertainty has also kept her from moving on with her life.

I couldn’t look for an odd job or even book a concert seat because I didn’t know if in a month I would be there, she said.

Alejandro Gaebelt, a Spanish sales manager who lives in Madrid, said the Biden administration’s decision to change travel rules was a positive change, but it came too late.

Mr Gaebelt’s sister lives in the United States and he intended to travel with his wife and two children to visit her this summer, but the ban made their plans impossible.

We lost what was going to be a great family trip. he said.

Lucia Vidal lost her job after being stranded in Italy because of the travel ban. Ms Vidal, 33, an Italian who had worked as a nanny in Washington for seven years, was at home renewing her visa when the Trump administration announced the ban and was unable to return.

After being stranded in Italy for over a year, her employer fired her. She was unable to return to the United States, even to collect her things.

Her 10 years of living in America, she says. I have always paid taxes, my friends are there. Now that I have lost my job, I feel lost.

Elide Vincenti, 30, was unable to start a job in Miami as she was also back in Italy to get a visa when the ban was announced. She was barred from visiting her boyfriend in New York for over a year. Her friends in Miami moved her belongings to a storage unit, but because she didn’t retrieve them for months, they were ultimately thrown away.

I have nothing left, she said.

Megan Specia reported from London and Emma Bubola from Rome. Raphael Minder contributed reporting from Madrid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/21/world/europe/us-lifts-travel-ban-with-europe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos