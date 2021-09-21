DraftKings bids for UK rival Entain





PLC update included

American fantasy sports and sports betting company DraftKings has made an offer of around £16.6 billion for British gambling company Entain, for the second time this year as a competitor takes over the business and seeks to consolidate the fast-growing US market.

Entain confirmed on Tuesday that it had received an acquisition offer from a US company that was “a consideration that includes a combination of DraftKings stock and cash.”

According to one person familiar with the approach, the bid was recently submitted and the Entain is worth more than £25 per share. The exact terms of the offer are unknown, but CNBC, which first reported the approach, said it was mostly made up of shares.

A bid of £25 per share would value Entain shares at around £14.6 billion before including £2 billion in net debt. Shares in the UK-listed company were valued at around £18 before news of the transaction was first reported on Tuesday. It has since risen 20% to 22.83 pounds.

Shares of DraftKings were down 6.5% in morning trading in New York to hit $53.45.

Entain received a £8 billion takeover offer from US casino group MGM in January, but turned it down.

The FTSE-listed company, which owns the Ladbrokes and Coral betting brands, has a joint venture with MGM to offer sports betting in the United States and could be threatened if the DraftKings bid is accepted.

After private equity firm Apollo Global Management attempted to acquire William Hill last year, Caesars, William Hill’s US joint venture partner, threatened to withdraw if another bidder took over the business.

DraftKings emerged as one of the most successful publicly traded companies through purpose-built acquisitions and is widely regarded as the catalyst for the subsequent Spacs boom.

The company’s market value has more than doubled since its initial public offering in April 2020, valued at $3.3 billion through a merger with Spac, led by veteran Hollywood executives Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky. has risen.

DraftKings did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

