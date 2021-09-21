The UK’s first Green Gilt has raised $10 billion for a green project.





The sale of Gilt raised $10 billion this morning. This is the largest of the first green issuances issued by any country and the largest order book for green transactions by country. A second publication will follow within the year. Green Gilts will raise at least $15 billion this fiscal year for green government projects such as zero-emission buses, offshore wind and decarbonization initiatives in homes and buildings.

By launching the Green Gilt ahead of next month’s COP26, the UK is demonstrating that its efforts to tackle environmental challenges and green finance are playing an important role in this fight.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Green finance is critical to addressing the environmental challenges we face, and the launch of the first green bonds is a sign that the UK continues to be a global leader in this space.

These funds will be used to fund important green government projects across the country, including items such as clean transportation, renewable energy, and conservation of the natural environment. What helps us rebuild better and greener will also help create jobs as we transition to net zero.

Treasury bonds or gold coins are sold to institutional investors and offer a fixed rate of return to maturity. The UK’s first Green Gilt is a 12-year bond, due on 31 July 2033.

As stated in the government’s Green Financing Framework, released earlier in the summer, the funds raised by Green Gilt include clean transportation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, pollution prevention and control, living and natural resources, and climate change adaptation.

And the UK is the first of a similar national issuer to commit to reporting on the environmental impacts and significant social co-benefits of Green Gilts-funded green spending, such as job creation, access to affordable infrastructure and socio-economic development.

Green Gilt will be followed later this year by the world’s first standalone retail Green Savings Bonds issued by NS&I. These two products will provide UK investors and savers the opportunity to join the collective fight against climate change while creating green jobs across the country.

