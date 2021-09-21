COVID-19: UK records 31,564 new cases and 203 additional deaths – 7,731 patients admitted to hospital | UK News





The UK has recorded 203 coronavirus-related deaths and 31,564 new cases in the last 24 hours, with 7,731 COVID cases currently hospitalized.

The government’s latest figures compare 36,100 infections and 49 deaths reported on Monday.

At this time last week, there were 26,628 confirmed cases and 185 deaths.

In the UK since the outbreak of the pandemic, 135,455 people have died in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

It is the fourth time since March 9 this year that the daily death toll exceeded 200.

Another 24,684 people received the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, bringing the total to 48,617,703 (89.4% of the UK population aged 16 and over).

An additional 46,451 people received a second jab, which means 44,512,572 people are now fully vaccinated (81.9%).

This comes after the Prime Minister said the cancellation of Christmas was ‘not a plan’.

Faced with another COVID spike and prospects of a turkey shortage, Boris Johnson said the government “doesn’t expect anything like last Christmas.”

He acknowledged that there could be supply chain issues affecting Christmas dinner, but he wants to at least allow his family to spend time together.

He pointed to Plan B of measures such as booster programs and face mask reintroduction, which the government hopes to control cases.

Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins University, COVID now has killed as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic (about 675,000).

Boris Johnson says supply chains are safe, and CO2 scarcity and skyrocketing gas prices can be ‘moderated’.

There are still more than 1,900 deaths per day in the United States. Modeling predicts that by January 1, about 100,000 Americans will die from coronavirus.

In other news, Johnson told Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, “Get the AstraZeneca vaccine,” in an awkward exchange with an unvaccinated South American leader.

At the meeting, he told the leaders that AstraZeneca was “a great vaccine.”

