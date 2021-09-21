Over 850,000 Italian Baroque Busts Dangerous Leaving England





The export bar is intended to allow time for UK galleries or institutions to acquire works.

Two 17th-century Italian Baroque busts of Aristotle and Homer by sculptor Giuliano Finelli worth over 850,000 and are in danger of leaving the country if British buyers cannot obtain the sculptures for the country.

Pinelli was trained in the studio of the renowned sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini, who is credited with creating Baroque sculptures, and the busts show Pinelli’s extraordinary understanding of his materials. Examples of Finellis work outside Italy and Spain are rare, and the superbly sculpted bust of Francesco Bracciolini in the Victoria and Albert Museum is his only work in England.

The bust comes from the famous art collection of the Earls of Derby, which was mainly collected between 1664 and 1736 by James Stanley, 10th Earl of Derby. The drawing collection is well documented, but the smaller sculptural collection has not yet been fully explored. .

The loss of this rare bust would deny the importance of Baroque sculptures and collectibles and the opportunity for further study of their significance.

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries said:

This stunning marble bust is not only an outstanding example of Baroque sculpture, but also a fascinating insight into the Earl of Derby’s art collection.

We sincerely hope that UK buyers will be able to do more research and research on this rare and elaborate bust.

The Minister’s decisions follow the advice of the Review Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Cultural Property (RCEWA). The committee agreed that busts were important to the study of Baroque sculpture. Because there are few extant examples of similar subject matter and quality. They also agreed that documentary evidence of bust crimes and their origins was likely to be disclosed, highlighting opportunities for further research to be conducted.

Commissioner Stuart Lochhead said:

An exceptionally gifted sculptor with exceptional skill in marble carving, Giuliano Finelli was often overshadowed by his contemporary Gian Lorenzo Bernini. But as this pair of busts helped prove it, he revolutionized marble portraiture in the early 17th century. His sculptural works are rich and remarkable, but few exist outside of Italy and Spain. We also have a lot to learn by including these busts in the Earls of Derby collection. It was first acquired by the 10th Earl in 1726 and remains in Knowsley Hall until its most recent sale. Their exports from England would be a great loss for the representation of Baroque sculpture and for study in this country.

RCEWA has advised that departing from England would be a disappointment, as it is of great aesthetic importance and of great significance for the study of British collections and the study of Italian Baroque sculpture.

The decision on the application for an export license for the product is deferred until Monday, December 20, 2021. This decision may be extended until Sunday, March 20, 2022. This is if you have serious intentions to finance your purchase with a suggested price of 851,250 + VAT 30,250. UK buyers found.

