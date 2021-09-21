Biden declares ‘new era’ of US diplomacy in speech at UN





Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past, Biden said, we fix our eyes on allocating our resources to the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future: ending this pandemic, facing the climate crisis, managing dynamic global power shifts, shaping the rules of the world on vital issues like commerce, cyber and emerging technologies, and facing the threat of terrorism as it presents itself today.

Our very security, prosperity and freedoms are linked, in my opinion, like never before, he added. And so, I believe we need to work together like never before.

Biden has long been a well-known figure on the world stage due to his years in the Senate, where he served as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee and vice chairman of Barack Obama. In many ways, the content of his remarks, which included promises to increase US funding and support for climate and pandemic-related programs, was not surprising.

For years, Biden has hammered out themes calling for stronger global partnerships, setting himself apart from his divisive predecessor, Donald Trump. But Biden entered the United Nations on Tuesday with black marks alone, a short White House record, when it comes to that very concept.

Many of the Americas ‘counterterrorism allies, including those of NATO, remain frustrated with Bidens’ handling of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Some European officials felt the pullout was too hasty and felt that there had not been enough consultation from the Biden administration. The recognition by the United States that a recent drone strike in Kabul killed 10 civilians, and not a suspected Islamic State activist, further damaged the president’s credibility.

Biden is also facing the fallout from the US decision to join the UK and Australia in a new security pact that leads Canberra to pull out of a multibillion-dollar undersea deal with Paris. France, the United States’ oldest ally, is furious, saying it has not been consulted and barely informed about the AUKUS trilateral agreement.

The French snub has reverberated in the European Union, where officials question whether Biden is simply mimicking a softer version of the Trumps America First philosophy. US officials tried to get Biden on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron to sort matters out.

On Tuesday, however, Biden defended his level of commitment over the past eight months. He argued that he had given priority to rebuilding our alliances, revitalizing our partnerships and recognizing that they are essential and essential to the lasting security and prosperity of the Americas.

The United States stands ready to work with any nation that engages and seeks to resolve common challenges peacefully, even as we have intense disagreements in other areas, Biden said, as all bear the brunt of our failure. .

While Biden has named a few countries and conflicts, insisting, as usual, on non-proliferation policies for Iran and North Korea and demanding an end to the fighting in Ethiopia and Yemen, he did not pronounced the words Russia or China.

Yet much of the president’s speech was clearly aimed at the two rival nuclear powers, especially Beijing.

Biden warned of the spread of authoritarianism, for example, and pledged to defend democracy. He criticized the use of technology, including artificial intelligence, to oppress people. He noted that the United States is strengthening its defenses against cyber attacks, including ransomware. And he pledged to apply trade rules that level the playing field for all countries and stressed the importance of allowing freedom of navigation in the seas.

In a direct verbal slap on China, Biden referred to Xinjiang, the northwestern region where Washington accused Beijing of committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

The future will belong to those who embrace human dignity, not trample on it, Biden said. The future will belong to those who give their people the opportunity to breathe freely, not to those who seek to suffocate their people with an iron fist.

For the most part, however, the president’s speech was not a typical recap of country-by-country challenges. In fact, it was notable for the relative scarcity of nations mentioned by name.

Rather, much of Bidens’ address focused on broader testing that crosses international borders. Besides the climate crisis and the coronavirus pandemic which Biden says has killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide, the president has also described corruption as a scourge that fuels inequality, siphons a nation’s resources. , spreads beyond borders and generates human suffering.

Biden received hearty applause as he ended his speech with a nod, once again, at the idea that world leaders had to decide what they wanted to leave our children and grandchildren.

I am here today for the first time in 20 years because the United States is not at war. I turn the page, he said. All of our nation’s unparalleled energy and commitment, will and resources are now fully and squarely focused on what lies ahead, not what lies ahead.

