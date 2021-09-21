With gasoline prices soaring, the UK must seize this opportunity and lead the global clean electricity revolution.





We must end our dependence on the rapidly changing market for fossil fuels. Switching from gas to clean energy is the only surefire way to avoid another crisis like this one.

With COP26 just a few weeks away, the eyes of the world are working to position the UK as a global climate leader. But even while the Prime Minister is sending a stern warning to the UN’s opponents, at home, we find ourselves in an energy crisis that will cost us higher if consumers can’t afford it.

Electricity prices in the UK tripled year-over-year from August 2020 to August 2021, and don’t forget that gas costs are skyrocketing. According to energy expert Ember’s analysis, gas price hikes account for 86% of the UK electricity price rise.

As gas prices continue to soar, the argument for phasing out gas and switching to renewable power sources is only reinforced. It’s time for governments to double their clean energy ambitions.

The promise to phase out gas by 2035 will pave the way to decarbonizing heat, transportation and the entire economy.

The dependence on gas is significant as 85% of UK households use gas for heating and 37% of UK electricity supply comes from gas power plants. According to a study by the International Renewable Energy Agency, generating electricity from conventional gas power plants is three times more expensive than generating electricity from new onshore wind power and nearly twice as expensive as generating electricity from solar power.

Meanwhile, renewable energy costs are dropping sharply, and the UK will have much greater control over energy prices, ending dependence on countries like Qatar or Russia that may decide to increase or decrease production.

The recent surge in gas prices could be a turning point in the promise of phasing out fossil gas for renewables and energy efficiency. We must end our dependence on the rapidly changing market for fossil fuels. Switching from gas to clean energy is the only surefire way to avoid another crisis like this one.

The sooner we can build energy systems based on clean, self-grown renewable energy and smart, flexible electricity systems, the sooner we can protect the UK and UK consumers from price shocks.

We have a golden opportunity to face the reality of energy geopolitics and seize the economic opportunities that come with clean power, whether it’s jobs across the UK or significant investments in our infrastructure.

But we cannot fix this problem overnight. Governments must establish a roadmap for clean electricity and follow the advice of the Climate Change Commission’s 6th Carbon Budget, which promises to phase out gas for electricity generation by 2035.

The IEA’s Global Energy Report commissioned by the UK government earlier this year found that the world is far below the amount needed to achieve net zero by 2050. Since then, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau have promised 100% cleanliness. With this crisis threatening UK consumers and COP26 nearing the end, the government has a golden opportunity to match the Prime Minister’s ambitions and actions.

The promise to phase out gas by 2035 for renewable energy not only pave the way to decarbonizing heat, transportation and the entire economy. It will show the world that the UK is ready to do whatever it takes to meet its climate goals ahead of our landmark summit in November. The past few days have shown how much that leadership is needed.

Ben Westerman is the Green Alliance’s political advisor.

