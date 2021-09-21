US investigations into domestic terrorism more than doubled – FBI director





WASHINGTON, Sept.21 (Reuters) – The number of U.S. domestic terrorism cases investigated by the FBI has more than doubled since spring 2020, its director said in a hearing on Tuesday in the Senate, after the Justice Department warned that white supremacists and militias are a growing problem. threatens.

The number of domestic terrorism cases has skyrocketed, FBI Director Chris Wray said during testimony before the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs.

The office has now opened around 2,700 national terrorism investigations, up from around 1,000 in the spring of 2020, Wray said.

“To deal with this ever-evolving threat, the FBI has increased its resources for our domestic terrorism investigations over the past year, increasing its staff by 260%,” Wray said.

Domestic terrorism took on a new urgency after the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill by supporters of then-President Donald Trump trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Jan.6 attack by Trump supporters showed white supremacists and militias to be the country’s greatest homeland security threat.

In June, the Biden administration released a 30-page plan to fight domestic terrorism. It calls for increased information sharing between federal and local officials and social media companies, additional resources to identify and prosecute threats, and new deterrents to prevent Americans from joining dangerous groups.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Shumaker

