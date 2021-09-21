Boris Johnson and Biden to meet at White House after tense summerExBulletin





President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met in Cornwall, Britain, ahead of the G-7 summit in June.

LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with President Biden in Washington on Tuesday afternoon to discuss climate change and international security, among other topics.

On the climate front, Johnson is pressuring rich countries, including the United States, to spend more to help developing countries tackle climate change. Rich countries had pledged $ 100 billion a year to this effort, but failed. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Johnson said he hoped Biden would engage more.

“I think this will send an extremely powerful signal to the world that we in the industrialized West take it really seriously and are really ready to speak up,” Johnson said.

Johnson is trying to build momentum for the November United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26. Britain is hosting the event in Glasgow, and it is an opportunity for Johnson to show global leadership and continue to try to define Britain’s international role outside the European Union.

Johnson would also like a free trade deal with the United States, one of the potential benefits the Prime Minister has touted from Brexit. But he acknowledges that it’s not a priority on Biden’s agenda, given all the domestic challenges the president faces.

“The reality is Joe’s got a lot of fish to fry,” Johnson told reporters traveling with him in the United States. “He’s got a huge infrastructure package, he has a ‘build back better’ package. Really works for the Kingdom. United than getting a quick deal. “

Johnson’s first meeting as Prime Minister in the White House follows a controversial month between the United States and some of its key European allies after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the announcement last week of its secret deal with the UK to help Australia build nuclear powered submarines.

Just a few weeks ago, the British were furious with the United States for the Afghan withdrawal and relations appeared damaged. Some in London have publicly questioned America’s resolve and whether Biden is withdrawing from his overseas engagements.

But last week, the mood looked noticeably better when Johnson joined Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison via a video link to announce the submarine deal, which Johnson hopes will bring defense jobs well. paid in the UK. The deal, which has been going on for months, infuriated the French, who had a contract with Australia to build diesel-electric submarines, but had been plagued by delays, cost overruns and fears. obsolescence.

Biden has made it clear that he wants more help from Europe and other allies to counter China on various fronts, including its naval expansion. The new submarine deal is part of that strategy and a way for Britain to strengthen ties with its most important ally, while emphasizing its relevance on the global stage.

Sam Roggeveen, who heads the international security program at the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, says the new submarines could cause a lot of trouble for China if it ever tries to take control of Taiwan, the island democratic process insisted on by the Chinese Communist Party. is Chinese territory.

“The great advantage of nuclear powered submarines is that they have a more or less infinite range,” says Roggeveen. “If China invaded Taiwan and the United States chose to respond, these nuclear-powered submarines would be an ideal platform for Australia to play an important role alongside the United States in such a conflict.”

