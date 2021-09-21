Jason Donovan announces rescheduling of UK and Ireland tours





Jason Donovan will tour England and Ireland starting in October, singing his best hits.

His tour was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Even More Good Reasons’ tour commemorates the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Ten Good Reasons.

Donovan’s tour will take him for 37 days across England and Ireland.

He will be in Manchester on 16 October 02 Apollo.

Jason Donovan said: I’m thrilled that the tour is finally going on. It’s really exciting to actually have a plan, as we have had to reschedule the dates several times.

“I literally can’t wait to get on the road again. My wife can’t wait for me to get on the road again!

“I know how difficult the live part was in the last few months, working as a producer (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) and a performer (Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat). .

“It has always been positive that people will naturally want to share the experience of the live show once again once we start moving with the sense we knew before.

“It was overwhelming and moving to see people celebrating their lives. I like to think of the live show as a bit of a treat over the last 18 months.

“And it’s always nice to revisit a time when life was so much simpler. So I hope people come along and do that! Roll in October!”

Jason’s tour follows a highly successful career spanning more than 30 years, with loyal fans remembering his theatrical career as well as his iconic wedding to neighbor Charlene.

Jason has had many chart-top hits over the past few years and is looking forward to singing again.

After the last 18 months, he is happy that fans can remember him.

Jason said: I want to go out again among the fans and present a new, energetic show that is personal, creative and reflective.

“I’m also going to add songs from musicals I’ve been involved in in recent years. So far I’ve been refusing to play songs from the show, but now seems like it’s time to get all the jewels out of the song box!

“I’ve always thought that music was magic. There’s nothing like the emotional connection that delivers a song on stage and sees the audience react to the moment.

“This is what we all need right now!

All original tickets are valid. Click here to purchase tour tickets.

Tour Dates:

Saturday, October 2nd – Dartford, Orchard Theater

Sunday 3 October – Bristol, Hippodrome

Monday 4 October – Brighton, Theater Royal

Wednesday, October 6 – Guildford, G Live

Thursday, October 7 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Saturday, October 9 – Pavilion, Bournemouth

Monday 11 October – Norwich, Theater Royal

Tuesday, October 12 – Sands Carlyle

Wednesday, October 13 – Gateshead, Sage

Friday, October 15 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Saturday 16 October – Manchester, 02 Apollo

Monday 18 October – Reading, Hexagon

Tuesday, October 19 – Hall de Montfort, Leicester

Wednesday, October 20 – Scarborough, Spa

Friday 22 October – London, Eventim Apollo

Sunday, October 24 – Charter Hall, Colchester

Monday 25 October – New Theater, Oxford

Wednesday, October 27 – Torquay, Princess Theater

Thursday, October 28 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Saturday 30 October – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Thursday 11th November – RCH Glasgow

Saturday, November 13 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

Sunday, November 14 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Monday 15 November – Liverpool, Philharmonic

Wednesday, November 17 – Blackpool Opera House

Saturday 20 November – Sheffield, City Hall

Monday 22 November – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

Tuesday, November 23 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

Thursday, November 25 – Northampton, Derngate

Friday 26th November – Guildhall, Portsmouth

Wednesday, December 1 – Bath, Forum

Thursday, December 2nd – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Friday, December 3 – Darlington, Hippodrome

Monday, February 28, 2022 Barbican, York

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Ulster Hall, Belfast

Wednesday 2 March 2022 Olympia Theater, Dublin

