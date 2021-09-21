New US travel rules will favor vaccinated international travelers; here is what you need to know





The plans relax and tighten existing rules, depending on the country of arrival of an international traveler and their vaccination status.

Here’s what we know so far about what the new policy will mean:

The door is finally opening for people in countries affected by travel bans

Travel bans put in place at the start of the pandemic by presidential proclamations have banned foreign nationals from arriving from China, Iran, the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, from Brazil, South Africa and India.

For the first time in over a year in many cases, vaccinated foreign nationals who have stayed in these countries in the 14 days prior to entering the United States will soon be allowed entry with proof of vaccination and a test. Covid-19 negative carried out within three days of their flight.

Unvaccinated travelers from other countries will no longer be allowed

The new rules will require adult foreign nationals to provide proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test result within three days of their flight.

Thus, the door to the United States appears to be closing for unvaccinated travelers from other countries.

Unvaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will still be allowed entry, with more stringent testing

Unvaccinated Americans are the exception, but they will be “subject to more stringent testing requirements,” including testing within one day of their flight departing for the United States and further testing upon their return, Jeff Zients, the response from the White House Covid-19 coordinator, said Monday.

Unvaccinated children will also be admitted, with additional testing

The above stricter requirements for Americans who are not vaccinated “at this stage, would obviously also apply to children,” Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said at a press briefing on Monday. .

It is not known whether the same rules would apply to unvaccinated children from other countries.

CDC defines meaning of “fully vaccinated”

The CDC has provided advice on what it means to be “fully immunized”.

Matt Rourke / AP

“Fully vaccinated,” according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, includes those who have received vaccines approved for use in the United States as well as those listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization. that may not yet have received such approval in the United States, such as the AstraZeneca vaccine.

All international air travelers will be required to provide contact tracing information

An upcoming CDC contact tracing order “will require airlines to collect complete contact information for every passenger coming to the United States and to provide that information promptly to the CDC, upon request, to follow up on travelers who have been. exposed to Covid- 19 variants or other pathogens, ”Psaki said Monday.

Crossing US land borders is still prohibited

The closure of U.S. land borders to non-essential travel, which began in March 2020, has been extended from Monday to October 21, with “no further updates on this policy at this point,” Zients said.

Driving into the United States from Mexico or Canada is not permitted for non-essential reasons.

Canada recently opened its land border, as well as air access, to vaccinated Americans.

Mexico has allowed foreign arrivals by air throughout the pandemic without testing or proof of vaccination.

Travelers arriving to the United States by air from Mexico and Canada are currently required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Soon this requirement will change to proof of vaccination as well as a negative test.

Top image: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Arlette Saenz, Betsy Klein and Paula Newton contributed to this report.

