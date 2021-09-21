British Prime Minister Mark Drakeford has attacked a ‘chaotic and dangerous’ British government travel change.





Mark Drakeford criticized the UK government’s approach to international travel during the pandemic, saying the recent change “is a step away from the obligations the UK government owes to the health of the people of this country” said.

He said Westminster’s handling of international travel is “one of the most disturbing parts of the response” to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late last week, the UK government announced changes to its travel rules, repealing the traffic light travel system adopted by the Westminster government for foreign travel and replacing it with a two-tier system.

Instead of a country being on a red, amber, or green list, there is a much smaller prohibition list where the amber and green lists are merged into one “low risk” category.

We also removed the requirement for pre-departure testing and introduced a requirement for lateral flow testing instead of PCR testing on day 2 of our return to the UK.

READ MORE: In Wales, semi-annual fire door closures are ‘not on the table’ but ‘may come back’

The Welsh government is reluctantly following the UK government’s tour of the redlisted countries, but has not yet confirmed whether it is fully consistent with these latest changes, saying it has concerns about test changes.

Health Secretary Eluned Morgan said in a statement Friday, “The four-nation cooperative approach is critical to assessing and implementing effective border control measures.

“It is not effective to have a separate border health policy for Wales because Wales has an open border with England and most travelers arriving in Wales enter through ports outside Wales.”

Mr. Drakeford was asked by Senedd’s Labor MP for Caerphilly Hefin David when announcing whether the Welsh government was following the same rules as the UK.

“During the pandemic, the British government’s approach to international travel has been one of the most confusing parts of the response,” the British Prime Minister said.

“As the Welsh government, we, together with other countries, have consistently urged a more precautionary approach to defending our borders against the re-import of the coronavirus into the UK, especially new strains that may arise from other parts of the world.

“Later last week, the British government decided to reduce the green and amber lists to one. I don’t think we have any particular objection to it. They have reduced the national red list. I think that’s more worrisome. .

“Once again we would have taken a more precautionary approach to maintaining the number of countries on the red list. But what worries me most is the decision to stop PCR testing on the second day after someone returned from abroad. The strongest defense against reimportation of the virus anywhere else in the world.

“In Wales, we genome-sequence a higher percentage of tests than anywhere else in the UK, and this sequencing allows highly skilled scientists to identify new variants of the coronavirus. Without PCR tests, it would be very difficult. UK Government See how you can do that.

“So we have to make our own decisions. It’s a very difficult decision in a practical sense as many Welsh travelers return to Wales via a British port or airport and have a separate Welsh system. It’s not what you want to do.

“Still, we will continue to ponder and discuss with the people we need to rely on. We will make a decision on that soon.

“The real answer is that PCR testing should continue across the UK and I think not doing so is a step away from the obligation the UK government owes to the health of the people in this country.”

Click here to receive the latest email updates from WalesOnline.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/politics/drakeford-travel-pcr-tests-politics-21633015 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos