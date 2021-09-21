Is the United States Becoming More Bike Friendly?





If you’ve noticed that more people are riding their bikes in the city over the past two years, it’s not just in your head. Cycling exploded during the pandemic, with millions of Americans riding bikes for the first time in years. Is this the start of a long term trend?

There are good reasons to hope so. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, and cars and light trucks account for 58% of transportation emissions. Switching from cars to bicycles reduces emissions much faster than switching to electric cars.

And road accidents still kill more than 39,000 Americans a year, including more than 700 cyclists.

Obviously, the United States is not a bicycle friendly country overall. Only one percent of all trips Americans make to work, store, or vacation are by bicycle, compared to 87 percent by car or truck.

According to League of American Bicyclists (LAB), a nonprofit organization that collects data on cycling in the United States, the total number of bike rides Americans take each year had actually declined in the years leading up to the pandemic. The number of people who cycle to work increased from around 900,000 in 2014 to just over 800,000 in 2019, or about 0.5% of all commuters.

Commute rates have declined, bicycle fatalities have increased, said Ken McLeod, director of policy at LAB.

Compare that to the Netherlands, say, where 27% of workers commute by bicycle. But Dutch cities weren’t as cycling friendly, said John Pucher, professor emeritus of urban planning at Rutgers University, who specializes in cycling.

Americans have this image, Oh cycling is just heaven, and it has always been heaven in Europe, Pucher told me when I interviewed him for Overheard, the National Geographic podcast. Wrooong. Not true!

If some European cities seem heavenly to American cyclists today, he said, it is because over the past decades they have actively reclaimed space in the cityscape of cars. And some American cities have started on this same trend today.

(Read how Minneapolis is fostering a bicycle boom.)

Safety first

Some 70 percent of respondents in the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the United States say they are interested in cycling. Why don’t they cycle more? It’s about security. Half of those surveyed said they were, naturally, too afraid to ride a bicycle in the street.

Bike safety is not about painting bike lanes on all streets, Pucher said. It’s about creating cycle networks – networks of cycle paths that can take you safely from point A to point B. Good cycle networks are made up of things like greenways (off-road paths that often run alongside rivers and lakes, or along old railway corridors), protected cycle paths with physical barriers separating cyclists from cars and quiet streets.

Cycling has to get boring to be successful, said Ralph Buehler, president of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech. Putting a painted cycle track on a 40 mph road will not appeal to the potential cyclist who is afraid of a close encounter with a car.

The good news is that bicycle networks were growing in the United States even before the pandemic. Between 1991 and 2021, the number of paved off-road trails increased six-fold, from 5,904 miles to 39,329 miles, Pucher said. Washington DC, Minneapolis, Chicago and Los Angeles more than doubled their urban cycle lanes from 2000 to 2017, while New York and Seattle more than tripled theirs.

And the increase in protected bike lanes is even more dramatic: Their total length, nationwide, has grown from just 34 miles in 2006 to 425 miles in 2018. With the surge in activity linked to the pandemic, Pucher estimates. that this number now exceeds 600 miles. .

New York City alone already has 200 miles of protected bike lanes and plans to continue adding more at the rate of 50 miles per year. They really do grow, Buehler said.

In fact, most American cities are building more bike lanes. Western and Eastern cities are leading the pack, but the trend is national.

It’s in every city’s plan that I’m aware of, Pucher said. I see this happening in Raleigh. Raleigh! If even the cities of North Carolina are enthusiastic, I have just seen great expansion in the years to come.

City versus country

National statistics showing a drop in the number of cyclists are a bit misleading, McLeod said. Cycling infrastructure and ridership are indeed declining in rural and suburban areas, but cities tell a different story, especially cities that have invested in their cycling networks.

In Santa Cruz, California, about 9% of workers cycle to work; in Boulder, Colorado, it’s just over 10 percent. In Davis, Calif., Its 19 percent is almost at the European level.

Large cities have also seen large increases in ridership. DC has really had a dramatic change, McLeod said.

In the late 1990s, only 1% of DC commuters rode a bicycle. The city started building protected cycle lanes in the early 2000s and by 2018 the number of bicycle commuters had grown to 5%.

By comparison, in the German city of Frankfurt in the late 1990s, 6% of workers traveled by bicycle. The city has also installed a lot of cycling infrastructure and, by 2018, its rate of bicycle commuters had reached 20%. Buehler, who worked on a study comparing the two cities, said if DC stays the course it will look like Frankfurt in a decade or two.

Other cities are evolving in the same way, notably Seattle (from 4,179 bicycle commuters in 1990 to 17,092 now), Chicago (3,307 to 20,268), San Francisco (3,634 to 20,268) and Portland (2,453 to 21,315).

The pandemic may have sped things up, according to an analysis by Buehler and Pucher.

In every city we looked at, there has been an increase in cycling, Pucher said.

During the closures, some cities installed temporary tracks on a trial basis. Boston has built a bike path made of orange traffic cones on Boylston Street, a major thoroughfare. The city has since made the change permanent, swapping cones for landmarks.

It happened in New York, it happened in Seattle, it happened in Oakland, Pucher said. COVID has demonstrated how much can be done even in a very short period of time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/is-the-us-becoming-more-bike-friendly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos