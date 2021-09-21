UK hopes to join US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement





UK Trade Updates

Britain hopes to join a trade deal between the US, Mexico and Canada as hopes for an impending bilateral deal with Washington fade.

The USMCA trade agreement was signed last year by then-US President Donald Trump after a long renegotiation of the 1994 NAFTA agreement between Canada and Mexico.

The agreement, widely supported by Democrats in the Capitol, included tougher environmental and labor standards, a new digital chapter, and stricter rules of origin for the automotive industry.

British officials said on Tuesday that Britain was considering applying to join the USMCA just before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with President Joe Biden. “There are many different ways to do this,” said a senior official. “The question is whether the US administration is ready. The ball is in the US courts. It takes two people to tango.”

The UK already has trade deals with Canada and Mexico, so its main interests will be tied to the US element of the trade deal.

However, the Biden administration has made it clear that trade negotiations are not a legislative priority because they focus on the domestic economic agenda.

Trade experts have questioned whether it is realistic for the UK to join the pact, and if it is possible, it’s worth the cost of joining.

Dmitry Grozoubinski, a trade consultant who is a visiting professor at the University of Strathclyde, said any accession process would allow the United States, Mexico and Canada to essentially speak freely about the cost of joining regional trade agreements.

“It’s certainly ambitious,” he said. “It’s also not clear how the United States will address the fundamental challenge to the U.S.-British free trade agreement that, firstly, the United States has no desire for it and secondly, important areas remain.” , like an agri-food standard that the two sides fundamentally disagree with.”

David Henig, director of the UK Trade Policy Project, said it remains “someone else’s trade agreement with rules made by someone else”.

Henig estimates that joining the USMCA could add only 0.1-0.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) to the UK economy, but the UK remains open to some issues related to possible bilateral trade agreements.

“Is the benefit really worth it?” he asked.

The USMCA also restricts the UK’s many competitive advantages in exports, particularly in services, and applies two sets of competing rules to many UK companies.

But Sam Lowe, a researcher at the European Center for Reform, said the UK’s joining the USMCA was skeptical but “a very good opportunity”.

“All problems in bilateral relations with the United States will not go away,” he said. “But from an economic point of view, trading cannot be ignored.”

Britain’s Brexit supporters have long pointed to a trade deal with the US as one of the biggest advantages of leaving the EU. Earlier last year, key figures in the Trump administration promised that the US-British trade deal was a top priority.

But since former Vice President Biden took office in January, Britain’s hopes for a trade deal with the US have faded.

The US president said he would discuss trade with Johnson ahead of talks at the White House on Tuesday. “About Brexit Free Trade… We’re going to talk a little bit about trade today and we’re going to have to work through it,” he said.

The two sides have not resumed official talks, and US Trade Representative Catherine Ty is conducting an evaluation of the negotiations.

UK officials have previously sought the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc with the United States as London seeks to become a member of the CPTPP. He said he would like to join the

They are understood to have raised concerns with their US counterparts that trade links between the UK, Canada and Mexico are stronger than between the UK and the US.

In an interview with Sky News before meeting with former Vice President Biden at the White House on Tuesday, Johnson avoided questions about whether a trade deal with the United States could be reached by 2024.

“We will continue to promote free trade agreements in the United States and around the world. I have good reason to be optimistic about it. But Americans negotiate very hard.”

“I will go as soon as possible.”

