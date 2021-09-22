Rising energy poses serious inflationary threat to US economy





OAKLAND, CA – Swissport Refueller Benedicto Perez disconnects a fuel line from a tank on the ground after filling … [+] a JetBlue plane last month at Oakland International Airport in Oakland, Calif. Northwest Airlines, American Airlines and Jet Blue have all increased fares on certain routes to mitigate the impact of recent fuel shortages and rapidly rising fuel costs, with crude oil reaching over $ 70 a barrel on WTI. . The airline industry is struggling to contain soaring fuel costs, which have overtaken labor costs as the biggest expense for some airlines. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Inflation fears are rampant in Europe where shortages of natural gas and electricity collide at the start of winter to push energy prices to record highs. Mix the effects of supply chain bottlenecks caused by the global pandemic and you have a dangerous cocktail of rising prices and falling purchasing power of much-needed energy products.

And while the situation in the United States is not so bad, consumers and investors cannot afford to be complacent. Wall Street traders are watching what is happening in Europe and also anticipate that inflation will continue to rise on these coasts.

Concerns over the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report rocked traders, which took the stock market’s breath away. The year-on-year CPI is up 5.3% from its level of last August and the core CPI is up 4% during the same period. That’s a slight drop from where they were in July, but it’s still double the 2% inflation rate targeted by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer prices in the United States rose at their slowest pace in six months in August, but those numbers ignore the volatile food and energy components of the market. Consumers don’t have the luxury of ignoring the rising prices of energy products like crude oil, natural gas, gasoline and diesel. The cost of energy has an impact on prices throughout the supply chain, from production to transport, and these additional costs are ultimately passed on to the consumer at the end of the chain.

Benchmark Brent crude oil is now trading above $ 75 a barrel, more than 45% higher than at the start of the year, and analysts warn that a tightening in the oil market could lead to further gains.

Average retail gasoline prices in the United States are about 50 percent higher than a year ago at $ 3.19 per gallon, and with rising raw material costs and some refineries still strained after Hurricane Ida, they could also increase.

The situation is particularly alarming in the case of natural gas, on which many consumers depend to power and heat their homes. At over $ 5 per million Btu, benchmark prices for Henry Hub natural gas are more than twice as high as a year ago, at an annualized rate equal to a $ 109 billion increase for consumers . The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that active natural gas inventories are 17% lower than a year ago and 7% lower than the five-year average.

Gas shortages in Europe and Asia are pulling more U.S. gas overseas through Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports, exacerbating the market tightness here despite the Americas’ vast gas reserves. The EIA says natural gas exports increased 41% from last year.

Consulting firm S&P Global Platts calculates that Henry Hub prices should increase to $ 10 per million Btu to incent US producers to meet domestic demand for natural gas rather than supply the export market. At these price levels, which the United States experienced in 2008, would cause a destruction of demand in the manufacturing sector. Many manufacturers who consume large amounts of natural gas can no longer compete in the market at these prices, resulting in job losses.

Low gas inventories and rising prices are cause for concern as the United States is now expected to build up winter inventories when the heating season creates peak demand. The market is now in what is called a shoulder season when demand is structurally weaker, as the market is between high cooling demand in summer and peak heating demand in winter.

Instead, U.S. consumers could face an uncomfortable winter if natural gas prices rise as crude oil and refined products rise as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic.

This is a dangerous prospect, especially for low-income families who are most affected by rising energy prices. A 50-cent-a-gallon increase in retail gasoline prices may not hurt the wallets of the wealthiest consumers, but it can be incredibly painful for those on low or fixed incomes.

And there is another side to energy inflation that can squeeze consumers. Investors use the commodity markets to hedge their inflation risk, which means they buy oil and gas futures to hedge against the risk of widespread consumer price hikes. This speculative buying can drive up the price of the underlying product for consumers.

The Biden administration is understandably worried about rising energy prices, but its attempts to blame the oil and gas industry are irrelevant and show a lack of understanding of energy markets.

President Biden recently suggested that something was wrong with gasoline prices and that the White House would examine the practices of market participants for the purpose of speculation. But what the White House will find are only the forces of supply and demand at work.

Demand for gasoline and diesel has returned to pre-pandemic rates in the United States, as well as in critical markets in Europe and China. U.S. refiners are struggling to supply their customers both at home and abroad through exports, but Ida has temporarily halted this effort, and about 25% of Gulf crude and natural gas production. Mexico in the United States was closed for about two weeks after the storm made landfall.

Ida is likely to have long ripple effects in the refined products market, with some experts estimating that at least 30 million barrels of diesel, gasoline, jet fuel and others will not be produced due to the impact of storms on refineries.

In general, higher prices for energy raw materials would require greater supply from producers. But these are not ordinary times. The intense environmental, social and governance (ESG) demands placed on producers have prompted most to stop aggressively investing in growth.

While investors are largely to blame, the Biden administration has also sullied the investment climate for U.S. oil and gas producers with policies to cut fossil fuel production to combat climate change.

Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline project and attempt to stop leasing federal lands and waters sends a clear message to the industry and its investors.

Democrats have proposed a $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation, more than double the combined budgets of the 50 states, would only exacerbate inflationary pressures that are already pushing up prices for American families.

The bill includes several climate initiatives that would punish U.S. oil and gas producers, including a charge on methane emissions and higher taxes and fees. These higher costs would ultimately be passed on to consumers.

US energy spending totaled $ 1.2 trillion in 2019 and reached a per capita rate of $ 3,728. This was around 6% of gross domestic product, so rising energy prices could have a brutal effect on the economy as it continues its fragile recovery from the pandemic.

Lawmakers should carefully consider Europe’s energy crisis before closing the door on the US oil and gas industry, as we could be next unless pragmatism prevails.

