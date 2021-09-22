Meggitt will be the latest British engineer to go into foreign hands.





Update Megit PLC

Meggitt is poised to become the latest British engineer to fall into foreign ownership after shareholders overwhelmingly backed a £6.3 billion takeover bid from an American rival.

A majority of investors voted in favor of the takeover of Ohio-based rival and industrial group Parker Hannifin at a shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

The vote puts an end to turbulent weeks for the FTSE 100 group, which had been the subject of TransDigm’s competitive approach before the US aircraft parts maker pulled out earlier this month.

Meggitt’s board, led by Chairman Nigel Rudd, recommended Parker Hannifin’s 800p share offer, which was 100p less than TransDigm’s preliminary approach.

Parker Hannifin Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said, “We are confident that the combination of Meggitt and Parker will create a world-class provider of engineered aerospace solutions.”

“The legally binding commitments we have made together with the recommended proposals underscore our intentions to be a responsible steward of Meggitt and we are working with the UK Government to finalize our commitments,” he added.

Analysts said they think it is unlikely that the UK government will intervene in the deal, now increasingly concerned about a surge in takeover deals for UK companies.

The UK government has said it has an “active interest” in the deal.

Meggitt is one of the few independent British aerospace suppliers. Customers include Airbus, BAE and Boeing.

Williams told the Financial Times in August that he was willing to speak with ministers to allay concerns about the deal’s impact on the workforce and research and development.

This included “details about the content and duration” of the group’s initial pledges and “including when”.

As part of the deal, Parker has agreed to make several legally binding commitments, including maintaining at least R&D spending at the UK company over the next five years. However, other commitments, including commitments to retain technology and manufacturing in the UK, expire after 12 months.

MPs and trade unions have warned the UK risks losing control of industrial assets critical to the military.

Parker has made several acquisitions in recent years, including the $4.3 billion acquisition of filtration manufacturer Clarcor in 2017 and Lord Corp, a diversified technology and manufacturing group, for $3.7 billion in 2019.

