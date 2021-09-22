Family of British teenager Harry Dunn reach ‘resolution with wife of US diplomat in civil action’





Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash in August 2019. She was later charged in the UK with causing Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

The US State Department rejected an extradition request in January 2020 to return her to the United Kingdom for prosecution, and she remains in the United States. Unable to sue Sacoolas in England, Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, sued her for damages in Virginia, where she lives with her husband.

“Harry’s family continues to suffer unimaginable pain and misses him every day. Their mental health is at an all-time low,” family spokesman Radd Seiger told CNN.

“So it is a huge relief to them that a civil action resolution has now been successfully reached between the parties and that they can put this part of the campaign behind them.”

The spokesperson did not disclose details of the deal.

Seiger said the Dunn family had courage and determination in the face of a growing legal battle, but warned their struggle was not over.

“It is a pivotal point in the campaign, a real milestone,” he said in a written statement. “But there is still a lot of work to be done before justice for Harry is served and we leave him an important legacy that what happened to this family will never happen again to another British family in the hands of the US government and that all stakeholders can learn from this most tragic death and a terrible low in the history of US-UK relations. “

Dunn, 19, was struck and killed when Sacoolas crashed into his motorcycle in August 2019 near RAF Croughton, a military base in central England known to be used by US intelligence agencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/21/uk/harry-dunn-resolution-intl-gbr/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos