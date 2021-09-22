It’s not too late to reverse biodiversity decline by 2030, the UK’s five major natural groups say.





The UK’s five statutory nature agencies, in a new report issued today (Wednesday 22 September), said it was important to embrace more action, investment and natural solutions to reverse biodiversity decline by 2030.

This day marks the first anniversary of the Leaders Pledge for Nature, signed by over 80 heads of state from around the world.

Natural England (NE), Natural Resources Wales (NRW), NatureScot, Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) jointly announced a new report, Nature Positive 2030, outlining how the UK can deliver on its commitments. announced. Check out the Leaders Pledge for Nature to see how natural restoration plays an important role in our path to Net Zero.

The findings of the joint report show that achieving our promise to nature will deliver enormous benefits to human health, well-being and the economy, and will lead to transformative changes throughout society and in the way we protect, value, use and participate in nature. show you will need it. The Nature Positive 2030 report draws on UK experience and innovation to present scalable solutions to achieve change.

This report demonstrates the importance of leveraging natural solutions to combat climate change, highlights the essential role nature plays in helping us survive in an uncertain future, and the ability of nature to do so in future changes. Emphasize that it depends on resilient biodiversity ecosystems. Delaying action for nature increases economic costs and increases environmental risks.

The report also highlights the important role nature plays in supporting human health and well-being, as demonstrated through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nature Positive 2030 sets out priority actions and achievable steps to become Nature Positive by 2030, reversing biodiversity decline and concludes that we are not currently on the trajectory of becoming Nature Positive by 2030, but that this goal can be achieved I built it. The report recommends nine changes that national and local governments, landowners, businesses and others can deliver quickly, which will have a particularly significant impact on reversing biodiversity loss this year. these are:

Allow wildlife to thrive within sanctuaries on land and at sea. Better conserve wildlife habitats in protected areas, especially outside areas identified as part of natural networks or as important turquoise infrastructure. Invest in habitat restoration and creation to strengthen natural networks that provide biodiversity and climate change. Ensure that the consequences for nature are integrated into land and sea development plans. Especially address air and diffuse water pollution caused by nitrogen and ammonia. Develop green financial markets. Essentially, deploying nature-based solutions for climate change mitigation. We are ready to develop the UK’s evidence base to support the bigger and more innovative changes underway. Adopting goals to make nature positive.

This report highlights the need to base our ambitions for natural restoration on the same foundation as our ambitions for climate change. Individuals, businesses, cities and governments striving to become Net Zero need to be positive about nature, including adopting goals for nature. Take positive action on nature, such as setting up wildlife habitats on land holdings and gardens, improving nature through your supply chain, and using the power you have in your wallet to choose eco-friendly options from your purchases.

The priority action identified in Nature Positive 2030 is to build a nature-rich future with restored ecosystems that are more resilient to climate change and benefit more people.

Tony Juniper of Natural England said:

Natural recovery is in our hands. If we act now, we can be Nature Positive by 2030. We must move towards nature and low carbon to tackle the two crises of biodiversity loss and climate change together, and today’s publication shows how we can do this.

Over the past year, heads of state in Britain and many other countries have made very important commitments to restoring nature, recognizing that it is essential to our health, well-being and a sustainable and prosperous economy. Achieving this promise requires transformative changes throughout society and in the way we protect, value, use and participate in nature. We believe that this promise is achievable and our report shows how we can succeed in becoming Nature Positive by 2030 as an essential milestone on our path to a full natural recovery.

Clare Pillman, CEO of Natural Resources Wales, said:

Restoring nature is our primary defense against climate disruption, and this report shows the common ambition of the four UK countries to do so.

The window of opportunity is small, but we know that real change can happen when governments, groups and individuals work together to protect the climate and the natural world. Natural Resources Wales is committed to this endeavor.

We hope this report spurs important conversations and waves of action among decision makers around the world, giving others an example of what it means to achieve environmental growth for the benefit of future generations.

Francesca Osowska, CEO of NatureScot, said:

It is everyone’s responsibility to make nature positive. We know that the two crises of climate change and natural loss are inextricably linked. We do both or neither.

Scotland is up to the challenge we face so that we can communicate our ambitions for a positive future for nature.

So, as we prepare to host COP26 in Glasgow, it is an important time for bold and positive action on both nature and climate.

Professor Colin Galbraith, chair of the Joint Conservation Committee, said:

This is an important year for nature, climate change and our future well-being.

This report makes an important contribution by showing how we can all help achieve a positive natural world. This report highlights a number of case studies across the UK that show how we are already helping nature recover. These examples show the work being done today, but by 2030, everyone can play a role in helping nature achieve a positive world. Every contribution counts!

Importantly, the publication of the report provides an evidence base from across the UK supporting work to achieve an ambitious global consensus on climate change and biodiversity at the upcoming Global Conference on Biodiversity and Climate Change.

The report shows that the UK is setting an example and that its promise to a Nature Positive world by 2030 is already setting the example of nature positive management in land and marine areas.

Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) Chief Executive Officer Paul Donnelly said:

A healthy nature sustains us. However, our biodiversity is under serious pressure at a time when it is no longer necessary to respond to the effects of climate change.

Achieving a positive future for nature and restoring natural capital is essential to our health, well-being and prosperity. We all have a role to play in protecting, restoring and reconnecting nature. The UK Nature Positive 2030 report shows how this can be done. Case studies, including those from Northern Ireland, show that positive action is happening for nature and for people. We must build on and accelerate these actions so that we can build resilient nature for present and future generations.

This report supports the UK’s work at the international and domestic levels and provides a basis for evidence that the UK is setting an example as we work to achieve an ambitious global agreement on climate change and biodiversity at COP26 and COP15. .

Additional Information: Reports will be available after 00:01 on Wednesday 22 September. www.jncc.gov.uk/nature-positive-2030 Nature Positive 2030 is supported by Natural England, Natural Resources Wales, NatureScot and Environment Northern Ireland.

