UK Considers Joining Existing US-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact as Hopes of Single Post-Brexit Agreement Dissipate | political news





After Boris Johnson appears to have acknowledged that a stand-alone UK-US free trade agreement is not an imminent prospect, ministers are considering efforts to join existing free trade agreements between the United States, Mexico and Canada, or enter into a series of mini-deals with the United States. .

The prime minister, who visited New York and Washington, DC this week, failed to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and the US ahead of the next general election in 2024.

He also acknowledged that US President Joe Biden “has a lot of fish to fry”, reducing the likelihood of an upcoming deal between the two countries.

Biden Expresses Concerns About NI Protocol

As an alternative to facilitating transatlantic trade, government officials have suggested that the UK join an existing free trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada known as the USMCA.

Another option could be to pursue a series of smaller UK-US deals on a separate matter, he added.

“There are many ways to do this,” the source said. “The ball is on the court and it takes two people to tango.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden said “I’m going to talk a little bit about trade today” about the prospects for a US-British trade deal, as he sat next to Johnson ahead of a White House meeting on Tuesday night. You’ll have to work through it.”

And he didn’t reject former US President Barack Obama’s past proposals that the UK would be “behind the scenes” for a post-Brexit trade deal.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has warned that the post-Brexit deal between the UK and the European Union should not end with a “closed border” on the island of Ireland.

“For the (Northern Ireland) Protocol, I feel very strongly about it. We put a lot of time and effort into it. United States, it was an important bipartisan effort.”

“And I don’t want to see a change in the Irish Agreement, the end result of the Irish border being closed, and I don’t want to see many of my Republican colleagues either.”

The USMCA agreement took effect in July last year and replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which former President Donald Trump promised to replace when he took office.

It is reported that the new foreign secretary, Liz Truss, had a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in New York on the 11th (local time) and mentioned the stalled trade negotiations between the UK and the US.

When Trump was President of the United States in 2017, Johnson said Britain would be “a top priority” in a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States.

But the prime minister now appears to be publicly acknowledging the Biden administration’s reluctance to close deals quickly.

“In the FTA [free trade agreement], the reality is that Joe has a lot of fish to fry,” Johnson told reporters traveling with him to New York.

“He has a huge infrastructure package and a better rebuild package. We want to do that, but what we want is a good FTA, a great FTA.”

In an interview with Sky News on the 11th, Prime Minister Johnson said, “We will continue to promote free trade agreements around the world, including the United States,” when asked if a free trade agreement (FTA) between the United Kingdom and the United States can be signed by the next general election. said main.

“I have good reason to be optimistic about that. But Americans negotiate very hard.”

After leaving the EU, the UK government agreed to withdraw the trade deals it had previously enjoyed with Mexico and Canada as part of the EU member states.

The ministers also said they intend to start talks this year on an upgraded trade agreement with the two countries for an agreement “better for the UK economy”.

The EU did not sign a free trade agreement with the US after negotiations on a proposed agreement were halted under President Trump.

As part of its ability to pursue post-Brexit independent trade policies, the UK government has provided access to Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan.

