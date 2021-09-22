UK government urges music industry review





Media update

Join myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know media news.

The UK government has asked competition watchdogs to reconsider the structure of the UK music industry amid concerns that the benefits of the streaming boom are not being passed on to musicians.

The digital, cultural, media and sports departments have sent letters to competition and market authorities to conduct market research. This follows the recommendations of the MP committee, which called for a “complete reset” to ameliorate “poor” payouts to musicians.

The committee raised concerns about the dominance of major labels such as Universal Music, Warner Music and Sony Music, and whether transactions between these labels and streaming services such as Spotify could be harmful to musicians. I did.

Julian Knight, chairman of the DCMS Committee Looking at the Industry, welcomed the move. “Our report reveals their inexcusable position. [major labels] achieved. We have provided evidence of our deep concern that their domination is distorting the market.”

The CMA said the board “will carefully consider this important recommendation.” The government said it would take 18 months and the option included a one-year market study that relied on the government to carry out a full investigation or recommendation that would apply binding remedies if competition issues were discovered.

BPI, the music industry trade organization, said competition in the UK music industry is still “severe” and would be happy to work with CMA. “Supporting further market growth and preserving the dynamism, investment and innovation of UK music is the most effective way to allow more artists to benefit,” he said.

The government has not gone so far as to recommend legislative action or to adopt the MP’s core recommendations to change the way streaming music is classified. In July, the committee argued that streamed songs should be treated as if they were aired rather than sold on CDs. This means that royalties will be shared among the musicians who performed the song without going to the record label.

The government has said it will publish a new report commissioned by the Patent Office on the economics of the streaming industry within a few days, but withholds promises of market intervention.

More targeted research and evidence is needed before the government can decide what action to take.”

The UK competition regulator has been active in the music sector in recent weeks. Sony Music has recently launched an in-depth look into the music deal after warning that the $430 million acquisition of independent company AWAL from Kobalt could reduce competition and create worse conditions for artists. He said Sony’s investigation, which is due to close in March, will have to do with its view of the overall music market.

In a September 7 update following the regulator’s Phase 1 investigation into the transaction, the regulator said “the market for wholesale digital distribution of recorded music in the UK is currently very concentrated”. CMA noted that Sony, Universal and Warner dominated the industry and that Sony would benefit from competing with disruptive companies like AWAL.

Universal Music went public on Tuesday in Amsterdam. After initial trading up 40%, the world’s largest music company was valued at €45 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/6b406e19-5b57-4e43-b7c5-eaed28d8a030 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos