Military aid to Israel removed from US funding bill, but leaders’ pledges vote later this week





Trails of light are visible as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, seen from Ashkelon on May 20, 2021 REUTERS / Amir Cohen / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept.21 (Reuters) – Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday withdrew $ 1 billion in military funding for Israel from legislation to fund the U.S. government after Liberal objections in the House of Representatives, but party leaders backed out. committed to raising the issue again later this week.

Some House Democrats have opposed a provision in an interim spending bill to provide additional funding so that Israel can rebuild its “Iron Dome” missile defense system. The American company Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) produces many Iron Dome components.

The House is debating legislation to fund the federal government until Dec. 3 and increase the country’s borrowing limit.

The dispute forced the House Rules Committee to adjourn briefly before the leaders of the Appropriations Committee promised that funding for the Israeli system would be included in a defense spending bill later this year. This could pave the way for another dispute over military aid to Israel.

On Tuesday evening, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he would introduce a bill in the House later this week that would fully fund the missile defense system, and he expected that it be adopted. “We should do it… it’s absolutely essential,” Hoyer said.

Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman, one of the Democrats concerned about the provision, said earlier that House members had not had enough time to consider the matter.

“The problem is, the leadership (is) just going to throw something on our table, give us about five minutes to decide what we’re going to do and then try to move forward,” Bowman told reporters. .

The United States has already provided more than $ 1.6 billion to Israel to develop and build the Iron Dome system, according to a report by the US Congressional Research Service last year. The funding reflects continued strong support for aid to Israel among Democrats and Republicans.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that the funding cut was “a technical postponement” and that he had been assured by US Democratic leaders that the funds for Iron Dome would soon be transferred.

Some liberal Democrats have opposed the US-Israel policy this year, citing the many Palestinian casualties after the Israeli response to the Hamas rocket attacks in May. Israel said most of the 4,350 rockets fired from Gaza during the conflict were launched from the sky by Iron Dome interceptors.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell in Washington and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

