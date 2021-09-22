



The University and College Union (@UCU) confirmed today (Wednesday) that a strike vote will begin in UK universities on Monday 18 October over USS pensions and salaries, unsafe workloads, casualization and egalitarian failures.

The union’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) met on Monday (September 20) to confirm the voting schedule for a total of 152 institutions, 6 from the USS alone and 83 on salaries and working conditions. We checked the voting schedule with 63 other agencies. Faced with two votes on USS and pay and working conditions in UK [Note 1].

UCU now says it expects employers to either return to negotiations with a better offer in both disputes, or face action that disrupts their tenure and continues through the next period.

The National Union of Students (NUS) supports staff planning actions, stating that ‘students will hold their employers accountable’ if the vice-chancellor and employers do not ‘resolve through negotiations and address the fundamental issues raised repeatedly by staff’ did.

Voting runs from Monday, October 18 through Thursday, November 4, unless the employer resolves the dispute in advance. UCU’s HEC will meet on November 8 to review the voting results, and action is expected before the end of the year.

The vote on the pension comes after employer agency UK University (UUK) voted last month to cut thousands of pounds from university employees’ severance pay. Based on an erroneous assessment of the USS plan, carried out during the market crash at the beginning of the pandemic, the plan represents a guaranteed pension cut of 35% per year for regular members. [Note 2].

These cuts come after a series of changes between 2011 and 2019 have already shown regular membership to be £240,000 worse.

The UCU has put forward an alternative proposal for USS reform. [Note 3], has been discussed at the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC) with employers represented by the UK. However, the employer refused to match the level of contract support for UCU’s offer. Employers also rejected various delay options to allow more time for negotiations.

The second vote will be on issues related to reduced employee salaries, the use of temporary contacts, unsafe workloads, and failure to equalize.

A UCU study found that 42% of faculty and staff are employed on zero-hour contracts and 49% are engaged in precarious, fixed-term contacts.

University staff salaries fell about 20% between 2009 and 2019. Since then, employers have put forward a series of sub-inflation proposals, even though college income from tuition has risen by a third in the past five years alone. A recent salary offer from the University and Colleges Employer Association (UCEA) was only 1.5%.

The gender pay gap is 15.5% and according to the most recent Higher Education Statistics Agency figures, less than a third (27%) of the UK’s 22,810 professors are women and only 155 (1%) are black.

UCU is asking for a £2.5k salary increase. Ending racial and gender wage injustice; The framework eliminates the use of precarious contracts such as zero-hour employment. Meaningful action to tackle unmanageable workloads.

The staff groups that UCU votes for in both actions include academic and academically relevant staff.

University faculty have previously struck the biggest strike any UK higher education institution has seen in 2020 on the same issue. According to the latest Higher Education Statistics Office data for 2019/20, the sector has gross revenues of £41.9 billion and reserves of £46.8 billion.

UCU Secretary General Jo Grady said:

‘University staff supported the entire sector during the pandemic, but are now being audited by slashing pensions, unbearably high workloads, and yet another salary offer below inflation.

‘The truth is, very well-paid college leaders who manage institutions with higher turnover than the best football clubs choose to abuse the goodwill of their staff, and repeatedly engage in reckless contracts, unsafe workloads or the pervasive use of shocking gender and ethnicity. that you are refusing. The wage gap in the sector.

‘It makes clear that our members across the UK know they don’t have to work in college and are ready to take action to defend their dignity, defend their pensions and achieve long-term improvements in wages and working conditions. There is still time left for university presidents to sort the situation out on their own, but they must return to negotiations and make a credible offer.’

NUS National President Larissa Kennedy said:

‘As students, we regularly witness how the conditions of staff and students are intertwined. University executives looking to give their employees temporary contracts, cut salaries and cut thousands of pounds from their pensions cannot be divorced from the fact that 1 in 10 students will have to access a food bank to survive the pandemic. The conduct of a university leadership or educational system that puts the interests of faculty or students first.

‘The working conditions of our employees are the conditions of our students’ learning, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with educators fighting for a more just education system. We demand a fully-funded and accessible continuing education where spaces of teaching and learning belong to students, staff, and the communities in which they serve. Until then, it is entirely up to the Deputy Prime Minister and employers to negotiate and address the underlying issues repeatedly raised by employees. Otherwise, students will hold their employers accountable.’

A spokesperson for a UK university on behalf of USS employers said:

“We are disappointed that UCU is campaigning for strike action instead of reform on the USS because it has not come up with a viable solution on its own. USS Trustee’s Plan Cost Assessment Means Reform Needs No change is not an option. Employers’ reform proposals will prevent harmful and unaffordable increases in contributions. UCU may not like the legal and regulatory constraints under which pensions operate, but it is irresponsible to inflict pain on students and staff as a result.

“The reforms voted on by the Joint Negotiation Committee will ensure good benefits for cheap contributions, but employers will still consider alternative solutions. Employers have asked UCU to submit alternative proposals, but nothing has come up so far. By voting, unions appear indifferent to more donations, pay cuts, job loss, damage to the student experience, and financial hardship for members.

“We have officially invited UCU to work with employers to develop affordable options for members, consider designing alternative schemes, including conditional indexes, and review the governance of the scheme. These are issues in which employers and system members share a common desire for change.

“University is unfortunately prepared to mitigate the impact of industrial action on student learning and to minimize disruption to staff who choose not to participate.”

