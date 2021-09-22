United States says meeting with European partners including France canceled due to timing issues





Flags of the United States and the European Union are pictured during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on February 20, 2017. REUTERS / François Lenoir

NEW YORK, Sept.21 (Reuters) – A multilateral meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York bringing together European countries whose France and the United States have been canceled due to timing issues, announced on Tuesday American officials.

The meeting was one of three scheduled gatherings that would bring together US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, among other countries, for the first time since Washington and Paris plunged into a unprecedented diplomatic crisis the last time. the week.

The row erupted after Australia canceled an order for conventional submarines from France and said it would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and UK technology as part of the ‘a new security partnership with these countries after months of secret talks.

The decision angered France and on Monday in New York, Le Drian accused the administration of US President Joe Biden of continuing his predecessor Donald Trump’s tendencies towards “unilateralism, unpredictability, brutality and disrespecting your partner “.

France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia on Friday. On Tuesday, Germany joined France in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret.

Senior State Department officials, in a briefing with reporters, said a meeting that was scheduled between the United States, France, Germany and Britain on Wednesday was no longer taking place , but did not say whether the cancellation was related to underwater spat.

“I think the schedules hampered this (meeting) at the ministerial level,” said a senior State Department official. “But a lot of these countries are going to see themselves in other formats.”

When asked if Blinken would have a separate bilateral meeting with Le Drian, the official said: “I expect the secretary and the foreign minister to have the opportunity to exchange views at a particular time during the week. “

Blinken is expected to attend a G20 summit on Afghanistan on Wednesday as well as a meeting between the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, namely Russia, China, Britain and France, in addition to the United States.

Earlier this week, a senior State Department official also declined to say whether Blinken was seeking a meeting with Le Drian and said the top US diplomat’s schedule for the week remained “dynamic”.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

