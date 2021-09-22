U.S.-UK Special Relations Face New Challenges Despite Signs of Healing | union





The difference a month makes.

In August, Joe Biden was being criticized in the British Parliament for his shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan that had blinded Britain and other allies. It took the US president a day and a half to get a phone call from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In contrast, on Tuesday, Johnson triumphantly traveled to Washington on one of Biden’s beloved Amtrak trains, celebrating a new military agreement and lifting the pandemic ban on British travelers to the United States. Sitting in the Oval Office, he generously praised the presidents’ speeches at the UN General Assembly.

The swing from hapless despair to dizzying euphoria made great headlines. But neither extreme was realistic. The relationship between the US and the post-Brexit UK, and between Biden and Johnson, remains complex and nuanced, and inevitably leaves more highs and lows.

Thomas Wright, director of the American and European Center at the Brookings Institution in Washington, said three weeks ago that many conservative British media outlets said this was a complete breakdown of relations and the worst ever. I think tomorrow they will say its huge breakthrough. I don’t think either is true.

For many, the events of Afghanistan were a sign that Biden was ruthlessly focused on American interests, moving beyond geopolitical chaos to the existential threat posed by China, even if it caused temporary chaos among longtime allies.

As China’s power grew, Washington signed a new Aukus security pact in the Indo-Pacific region, this time Britain being the winner while France was the big loser.

Wright said: Aukus is a real example of what the UK has to contribute and its impact because it’s in the advanced tech realm that the UK specializes in. There is sorting and there is a big one to contribute. That’s a very positive thing.

But he added: It is highly undesirable to speak of Anglosphere or anything like that as an organizational principle for relations or US foreign policy. I don’t think it’s helpful or accurate as to where things are going.

It’s hard to see Johnson and Biden as simpatico using one of the president’s favorite words, or the ideological soulmates locked in the frame of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher or Bill Clinton and Tony Blair. Less than two years later, Biden called Johnson a physical and emotional clone of then-President Donald Trump.

The news this week that fully vaccinated British nationals can travel to the US from November is also welcome, but has provided clues that Biden didn’t speed-dial Johnson. The day before the announcement, the prime minister was telling reporters that he was underestimating hopes that the matter could be resolved this week.

During the EU referendum, Prime Minister Johnson urged caution while traveling, including the possibility of breaking the comprehensive US-British free trade agreement (FTA) that Brexit supporters had advocated as a result of Brexit.

When asked if a deal could be reached by 2024, the prime minister told Sky News, “We will continue to push for FTAs ​​around the world, including the United States.” I have good reason to be optimistic about it. But Americans negotiate very hard.

Ahead of the 2016 EU referendum, then President Barack Obama warned that if the British voted for Brexit, they would be at the forefront of a trade deal.

Biden, then Vice President, is proud of his Irish descent and has warned that there will be no trade deal if the peace in Northern Ireland is threatened by leaving the EU. Wright added: There is a very important task and I don’t think it will go away.

The most important story here comes after the British government basically thought Brexit could deepen relations with the US and deepen economic ties with China. We realized early on that it would be very difficult because the US didn’t really embrace it, so we reversed our early 5G decision and saw what happened in Hong Kong.

The UK is increasingly moving closer to an alliance with the US and recognizes that it cannot deepen its economic ties with China.

As Biden seeks to rally the world’s democracies against dictatorships like China, Biden will need Britain on his side. Johnson will get the opportunity to build an additional bridge when he hosts the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow, a priority for Biden in November.

Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow on the Council on Foreign Relations, said: After spending time at the White House, I have come to the conclusion that if there is one country with the most aligned interests and views with the United States, it is the United Kingdom. Is it historical, cultural or linguistic? I think that’s true. So the question is how to get the most out of it.

He added: Many of us on this Atlantic side were concerned that Brexit would undermine Britain’s readiness and ability to become a key player. The jury hasn’t come out yet, but I think the UK is going in the right direction and the Biden administration is paying attention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/22/us-uk-special-relationship-faces-new-challenges-despite-signs-of-healing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

