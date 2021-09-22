The UK needs to know exactly what the business purpose means.





It’s been a tough week without a purpose. Or if you roll your eyes at the very mention of the word.

First, the British Academy published the final report of a four-year project examining the place of business in society and how to improve it. does not benefit from problem creation).

Second, London will be the first to list B Corps or Benefit Companies, a certification of its commitment to putting social and environmental issues on an equal footing with financial issues. Shareholders of digital consulting firm Kin + Carta, whose shares have quadrupled in the past year, were overwhelmingly in favor of changing the company’s charter.

The two events take place in slightly different directions: the same issue that the company has obligations not only to its shareholders, but also to the broader group. But there are also tensions that the UK government can usefully address.

Proponents of corporate-purpose or stakeholder capitalism (and the well-defined example of the first should be the second) argue that this is coming to the boards of business, like it or not. “The zeitgeist has changed dramatically since 2018,” said Colin Mayer, a professor at Said Business School who is leading the British Academy project.

Greater transparency and social media are helping individuals or groups hear their voices more than ever. A poll last year, commissioned by the non-profit group behind B Corps, found that 72% of UK mass-thinking companies said they, along with their investors, should be held accountable to people and the planet. Three-fifths thought that businesses should not exist purely to make money, and half thought that businesses should have a stated social purpose.

The B Corp model addresses some of the British Academy’s priorities for how this should proceed. Measures come together in the form of internal accountability and external scrutiny to help address cynicism about the extent to which corporate objectives fall into the puff. But it also contradicts the idea that this should apply to everyone. As Mayer said, this “cannot be a subset of the corporate sector. It has to be taken as mainstream,” he said.

And the tension is in UK corporate law. Under Section 172 of the Companies Act 2006, a company operates for the benefit of its members, also called shareholders, but “… . . Employees, customers, suppliers, or indeed long-term results (hope I didn’t have to say anything).

However, the following paragraph states that the company may adopt purposes beyond its membership.

The good news is that UK businesses have the tools they need. However, the weight in Section 172, which generally requires the board to provide factors other than the offer price in an acquisition situation, is a hot topic of debate among lawyers, especially over Wm Morrison and Vectura in this year’s bid. The message from trading practitioners is often that shareholders and prices ultimately communicate the day.

The 2006 law contained shareholder priority, one person said was complicatedly involved in its formulation. More broadly, he added, “we started looking for a new foundation for the business, but we didn’t.” Especially because of opposition from the government at the time.

There may not be an easy fix. The 2006 legislation was made over several years. Today, however, the government is lobbying the UK’s largest companies to sign net-zero agreements where costs or feasibility are currently unknown. Get a proposal from the Better Business Law campaign to support the idea that this law applies broader obligations to all businesses, not just some.

An upcoming opportunity is the extensive audit and corporate governance reforms scheduled for this fall. Governments and society are increasingly demanding that all businesses join a more purposeful way of doing business. The law must align with its ambitions.

