Guinness chooses Chicago as location for America’s second brewery





The bottle is out of the six-pack.

Guinness chose the West Loop to house its second American brewery.

Guinness Chicago Taproom is slated to open at Fulton Market in early 2023, and more specifically and hopefully by St. Patrick’s Day, the iconic Irish brewer announced Tuesday.

Jay Sethi, Marketing Director of Diageo Beer Company, USA, a subsidiary of London-based parent company Guinness, Diageo called Chicago the natural choice from a historical and business perspective.

Chicago’s history, in general, matches our values, beyond Irish history, said Sethi, who was born in the city and attended the University of Chicago. With Guinness, you see a lot of resilience in our history. Chicago has seen a lot and there is a lot of resilience in its history.

Sethi said Guinness chose the Fashionable West Loop for its accessibility to both city and suburban residents and for its architecture. In fact, Sethi’s point of sale was the site: the old Pennsylvania rail terminal, 375 N. Morgan St., which he called an X factor.

I remember seeing it, being like, yeah, that’s it. Because it’s this awesome old A-line building that feels like stepping into a bit of what a building would have in Dublin. You know it was old, but we could make it look good again something that I think we do very well in Guinness, Sethi said.

The plan has been in the works for a year, according to Sethi.

Guinness recently signed a multi-year lease for the 15,000 square foot site and hopes to begin work this fall. The graffiti-covered building is owned by Chicago developer Fred Latsko, who hopes to develop a 33-story office building on the vacant western edge of the property. Latsko declined to comment on Tuesday, deferring to Guinness officials.

The former vacant Pennsylvania Railroad Terminal building at 375 N. Morgan St. in the Fulton Market district will be transformed into a Guinness brewery and taproom, the Irish brewer said on Tuesday. Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times

The new pub and brewery will feature rotating menus of food and beers, including some beers available only in Chicago and others imported from various Guinness locations. However, Guinness will also continue to import its famous stout from its original brewing location in Dublin.

Guinness Chicago Taproom hopes to pay homage to the different flavors of the city’s 200 neighborhoods with its rotating menus, Sethi said.

The new restaurant and bar will also offer live performances by local artists and a program of events as well as tours of the establishment, allowing guests to learn a part of the company’s more than 260-year history. There will also be an outdoor area for meals and informal meetings.

Hope there is the combination of that, it’s like a place where you can go to eat… to watch a game, to hang out and to hopefully discover local artists, ”Sethi said.

A render of what the Guinness Chicago Taproom might look like when it opens in early 2023. Supplied / Diageo

This will be the second Guinness taproom opened in the United States in four years. The brewer returned to North America in 2018 for the first time in over 60 years, opening the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, Maryland, near Baltimore.

This first American company opened near New York after World War II, when Guinness thought American soldiers who had served in Europe would crave the stout they had tasted abroad. But that brewery closed in 1954 due to a lack of demand, according to National Public Radio.

Guinness Chicago Taproom will be launched with a bakery, Sethi said. The idea originated after the Maryland Brewery began using its bread-making facilities over the past year to help tackle food insecurity amid the pandemic.

In addition to offering the bread for sale, Sethi said Guinness is also looking to donate bread to organizations in need.

It’s new and I think it speaks to our hearts and what we hope to be: good neighbors, Sethi said.

Chicago, the third most populous city in the country, is also America’s second-largest market for Guinness, according to Sethi, making it an ideal candidate to host the next Irish beer spot in North America.

Overall, it’s diverse. It represents so many different communities that we want to reach, Sethi said. … Chicago is really just a huge Guinness city.

Construction crews are working near the vacant old building of the Old Pennsylvania Rail Terminal at 375 N. Morgan St. The old terminal in the Fulton Market area will be transformed into a Guinness Brewery and bar, announced Tuesday the beer maker. This will be the second site for Irish brewers in the United States. He opened a similar facility near Baltimore in 2018. Tyler LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/business/2021/9/21/22686415/guinness-brewery-fulton-market-irish-beer-fred-latsko-morgan-street-diageo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos