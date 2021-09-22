UK Minister Seeks Ways to Cut Soaring Energy Prices for the Poorest | energy bill





Ministers are considering cutting energy bills for the poorest people amid soaring gasoline prices, according to an analysis that the typical low-income household in the UK will be poorer by 1,750 by April next year.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson said that Christmas is coming, dispelling concerns about greater cost of living pressures and shortages this winter.

But, according to government sources, discussions are already underway on whether to extend or increase the discount on existing energy rates offered to the lowest-income brackets, with prices expected to increase by 12-13% or 139% per year. October.

Experts predict a potentially 150+ higher rise in the spring when the government’s energy price cap is reviewed, unless gas prices, which surged more than 70% in August alone, continue to fall.

As Labor and even some Conservative lawmakers warn of a storm of 1,000 universal credit cuts, end of unpaid leave, inflation and higher energy rates, there is growing pressure on governments to deal with coming household income pressures.

New estimates from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation seen by The Guardian show that the typical low-income household in the UK will see 1,750 worse by April 2022.

The government believes that maintaining price caps is a key tool to protect consumers from the current crisis, and a Whitehall source said it would have been terrible if the company had been given a carte blanche to raise its bills as it required.

Chart: Through April, working families could face an additional cost of 33.50 per week due to pay cuts, health levies, inflation and rising energy prices.

However, other options to help with energy costs such as higher winter fuel payments, warmer housing discounts and cold weather payments are still being considered. Whitehall sources warned that there could be logistical difficulties, but an alternative could accelerate changes to the proposed warm home discount in 2022, qualifying another 780,000.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted on Tuesday that some families could have a very difficult winter. So he said he’s keen to keep warm home discounts and is looking at other winter fuel payments as well. When asked if he had asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to increase the warm housing discount, he said: “We’re discussing the budget and we’ll see how it goes.”

But Johnson, speaking in the United States before his first visit to Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden, argued that energy shortages were a short-term problem. He spoke of concerns about shortages due to lack of CO2 production due to high energy prices affecting food availability. I don’t think it’s justified that Christmas is held.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said some families can have a very tough winter. Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters

The prime minister told BBC News: I don’t think people are running out of food and wages are really going up.

Later in an ITN interview, when he was challenged whether he would accept that people would have a hard time this winter, the prime minister responded. “No, because I think this is a short-term problem with energy issues.”

As with many other supply issues we are seeing, including food, the surge in gas prices is due to the wake of the global economy after a long period of animation halted by Covid. We will do our best to solve the supply problem, but this is a short-term issue.

Labor warned at an Opposition Day debate that working families are being squeezed by a standard of living on a scale not seen in a generation because the Conservatives have left the matter to simmer.

Modeling by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a couple with two children who make 20,000 a year will see a $20 per week universal credit cut plus a 3 per week increase in gas and electricity costs and an 8 per week cost of living increase. More than 130 worse in a month than in October.

Households The hole in the household budget will widen until April next year when the national insurance levy of 2.50 per week increases to finance government plans for NHS and social care spending.

Without government intervention, a family’s annual cost of living would increase by about 710 in 2022-23, equivalent to what they currently spend on clothing and footwear each year, and a loss of 1,040 from universal credit removal, leaving a budget gap of 1,750.

Millions of households could face a second record surge in energy bills next spring, following an increase of 139 expected next month. As gas and electricity market prices continue to rise, a larger energy rate hike is expected in April next year following the government price cap, which could add 178 to 294 to the typical price of a basic dual fuel energy deal.

