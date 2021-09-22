UK employers grapple with vaccine policy





COVID-19 vaccine update

Employers in the UK have warned from legal advisers that requiring employees to vaccinate against Covid-19 could be problematic as offices begin to refill after pandemic restrictions are eased.

About 89% of Britons aged 16 and over have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but that hides the big difference with age. In the UK, where age can be distinguished, more than a third of people in their 20s and more than a quarter of those in their 30s are unvaccinated, compared to less than 10% of those in their early 60s.

An official government survey also found that 4% of adults in the UK were reluctant to take the vaccine, but this has risen to 21% for blacks and 14% for Muslims.

Now, a survey of 500 senior UK executives by law firm Herbert Smith Freehills found that 70% of them were concerned about the potential risk of employee discrimination based on their immunization status.

Emma Röhsler, partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, said, “Employers strike a really delicate balance between respecting everyone’s right to choose whether to get vaccinated and keeping the entire workforce safe. “We must respect the rights of those who do not want to be vaccinated while protecting those who choose to be vaccinated.”

Concerns are beginning to grow regarding the legal and moral implications of asking employees to provide vaccine status.

Marie Walsh, founder and employment lawyer at UK-based Consilia Legal, said it may be legal to require immunization certificates in the workplace if employers can assess why the data is being collected and justify the way this information is being processed. Says. “You cannot claim that an employee is providing this information unless you can prove that it is reasonable management practice to ask the employee to be vaccinated,” says Walsh.

She cites guidance from the UK regulatory body, the Information Commissioner’s Office, saying that the legitimacy of recording workers’ vaccine status depends on “the sector in which you work, the kind of work your employees do, and the health and safety risks in the workplace”.

Vaccine requirements for workers have become a flash point in the United States, where vaccination rates are low compared to some European countries. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a policy directing all federal and contract employees to be vaccinated, and plans to require that employees of midsize businesses or large corporations with 100 or more employees be vaccinated or vaccinated. . Weekly virus scan.

A Denver corona test site. President Biden said unvaccinated workers in the United States are being tested weekly. © Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The UK government is already considering whether to make it mandatory for frontline health workers after deciding to make vaccinations mandatory for social workers starting in November. Other employers in the country will have to make their own decisions regarding vaccine policies.

“When it comes to vaccines, we don’t think pushing people is the point,” says Tomek Mlodzki, CEO of Photo AiD, an online service for passport and ID photo shoots. “Some of them have private beliefs, but some suffer from health problems and are not vaccinated. Employees have to choose between being vaccinated or fired.”

British health officials say there are “very few” people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. Mostly people who are allergic to vaccine ingredients.

Sam Price, founder of boiler installation company Heatable, says concerns about the Delta transformation mean “many employees are incredibly anxious about returning to the office.” He plans to encourage his employees to jab as much as possible, but he doesn’t think it’s “absolutely right to ask for a vaccination certificate”.

“I think it’s immoral to ask people to share those details publicly because it risks alienating those who choose not to be vaccinated, as well as it’s a very personal choice,” Price says.

return to office

Lucy Lewis, a partner at law firm Lewis Silkin, says: But others will be uneasy about such a move.”

Employers are being advised to listen to the reasons why employees say they cannot be vaccinated to avoid violating anti-discrimination laws.

Because some people, despite being fully vaccinated, are still vulnerable to the virus, and some cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, Lewis says that all employers need to “make sure there are certain ways and certain adjustments to keep this group of people safe. You should consider whether you need it. Adjusted time to avoid traveling during busy hours or working from home, for example”.

“Other employees are hesitant to get vaccinated out of fear of taking time to recover from potential side effects,” said Kerry Garcia, hiring attorney at the UK law firm Stevens and Bolton. She suggests that organizations can encourage employees to get vaccinated by offering incentives like adjusting their paid leave and sick leave policies to get the jab.

“It’s a really tough time to find employers,” Garcia warns. “We tell our customers not to make immunization a compulsory policy, but we should encourage our employees to get vaccinated instead.”

