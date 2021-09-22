UK pensioners pay less than $1 billion due to government error





State pension update

Around 130,000 UK pensioners are queuing to receive payments worth thousands of pounds after the government’s repeated errors of over £1 billion in state pensions went unpaid.

The size of the underpayment was made public on Wednesday when the National Intelligence Service’s spending watchdog released the results of an investigation into an error in the calculation of the national pension that drew the attention of ministers in early 2020.

The Department of Labor and Pensions is now facing an urgent call to compensate those affected after it admitted underpaying its 134,000 pensioners a total of £1.053 billion (an average of £8,900 per beneficiary).

But the bill could go up further, as the watchdog says the DWP’s estimate is “uncertain”.

“The impact of underpayment of state pensions on affected pensioners is significant,” said NAO Director Gareth Davies.

“It is important for the Department of Employment and Pensions to implement the changes to correct past underpayments and prevent similar problems in the future.”

The error affected people who first claimed national pension before April 2016, did not have a full national insurance record and should have received a certain amount increase from the basic state pension.

According to the NAO investigation, the payment issue was “a human error repeated over the years, almost unavoidable to some extent, given the complex rules and high-level manual review required for the evaluation of claims”.

According to the NAO, “the country’s case workers often don’t set up (and act after) manual IT system prompts on pensioners’ files to review payments at a later time, such as when a spouse reaches national pension age or their 80th birthday. ” he said.

The NAO added that the department “lost” an early opportunity to identify accounts payable as the department is focused on addressing the biggest causes of fraud and errors.

Meg Hillier MP, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, which oversees government spending, said: “Many pensioners, most likely women, do not receive thousands of pounds in pensions.

“Correcting these errors is costly to taxpayers,” she added. “The DWP must provide urgent remedies to those affected and take practical steps to prevent similar errors from occurring in the future.”

The NAO says there remains “great uncertainty” about the estimates provided by the DWP, and that actual payments will not become clear until the end of 2023, after the department reviews hundreds of thousands of case files.

“We are committed to correcting the historical errors of successive governments, and as this report acknowledges, we are dedicating significant resources to this,” the DWP said.

“Everyone affected will be contacted by us so they can get everything they owe. After recognizing this issue, we introduced a new quality control process and improved our training to ensure that this never happens again.”

The DWP has been embroiled in a separate scandal due to administrative factors delaying state pension payments to thousands of new pensioners.

The department said it was “working hard to clean up the current balance”, with some pensioners delaying their first payments for months.

