



Over $1 billion in UK national pensions have been underpaid due to repetitive human errors that are almost inevitable amid complex rules and outdated IT systems, a spending watchdog says.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) estimates that 134,000 pensioners are underpaid, and trackable pensioners will receive an average of 8,900 pensioners, the National Audit Office (NAO) said.

The majority of those affected are likely to be women, and the real value of the underpayment will become clear only after the DWP completes a review of all cases, the inspector added.

An estimated 339 million will go to pensioners who should have benefited from a spouse or citizen partner National Insurance (NI) record. 568m for widows and widowers who should have inherited more state pension entitlements from their deceased partners; $146 million for pensioners who should have increased their pension on their 80th birthday.

Meg Hillier, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, said: It is positive that the DWP is currently working to address this issue, but it is not a widespread error seen by the DWP in recent years. Correcting these errors is costly for taxpayers.

The DWP must provide urgent remedies to those affected and take practical steps to prevent similar errors from occurring in the future.

The error affects pensioners who first claimed state pension before April 2016, do not have a full NI record, and must have received a certain amount increase from their base state pension.

The NAO said it had received the department’s attention by private pensioners, relevant experts and the media.

The DWP started investigating possible errors in April 2020 and confirmed that there was a serious problem in August 2020. It has started reviewing cases in January 2021 and has said it will contact pensioners if the pay is low.

The NAO said national pension rules were complex and IT systems were outdated and unautomated, resulting in errors and requiring a high level of manual review and understanding by case workers to manage claims.

This makes some degree of error in the processing of state pension claims almost unavoidable, he added.

Social workers often say they don’t set up manual IT system prompts, but later on pensioner files, instructing people to review payments at a later date, such as when they reach state pension age or their 80th birthday.

Research has found that frontline workers find the guidelines difficult to use and lack of training in complex cases.

“The quality assurance process focused on verifying changes to case details, such as address changes and spouse death, rather than overall payment accuracy,” the NAO said.

In January 2021, the DWP began reviewing cases at risk of underpayment, which were originally expected to take more than six years to complete. After the department decided to hire additional staff, the completion date was revised to the end of 2023.

Between January 11 and September 5 of this year, the department reviewed 72,780 cases identified as at risk of underpayment or who inquired about payments, of which 11% had a total of 60.6 million arrears.

The department prioritizes individuals in risk categories, such as widows or over 80 years of age.

According to the report, the department does not know the number of deceased pensioners because, to protect data, the department does not keep records for more than four years after the death of the pensioner or, if married, the death of the spouse.

As of August 2021, the department has not approved an official plan to track the legacy of deceased pensioners.

NAO Director Gareth Davies said: It is important for the Ministry of Labor and Pensions to implement the changes to correct past underpayments and prevent similar problems in the future.

According to the report, former Pensions Secretary Sir Steve Webb and ThisIsMoney.co.uk provided the DWP with a case of underpayment.

Webb, a partner at consulting firm Lane Clark & ​​Peacock (LCP), said the DWP should explain how it allowed these errors to persist for so long and what lessons they learned.

A DWP spokesperson said: We are committed to correcting the historical errors of successive governments, and as this report acknowledges, we are devoting significant resources to this. We will contact you to make sure everyone affected is covered.

Since becoming aware of this issue, we have introduced a new quality control process and improved training to ensure that this does not happen again.

