Facebook’s actions have cost us all, says Salesforce’s Benioff





Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tore up social media companies, including Facebook, on Tuesday for failing to address disinformation on their platforms.

In an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money,” Benioff said that while Facebook’s business has continued to perform well despite a series of scandals in recent years, it has resulted in high societal costs.

“When we look at the pandemic that we are going through, when we look at the problems in our political process that we are going through … it is the disinformation and mistrust that has been sown by social networks like Facebook that we need to keep our eye on,” said Benioff.

“It may not have cost them… but it has cost us all,” added the billionaire tech entrepreneur. “At some point, someone is going to say, ‘Wow. This is the source of many of these problems. “You look at what is happening during the pandemic and the amount of information that is just plain bogus in there, it has to stop.”

Benioff has not shied away from criticizing Facebook in the past, including in 2018 when he suggested the company’s platform was addictive and damaging to society. “Facebook is the new cigarette,” he said at the time.

Benioff’s comments on Tuesday follow a series of revelations in the Wall Street Journal that highlighted how Facebook has repeatedly elevated its profits at the expense of the health and safety of its users. Facebook rejected this report and the newspaper publication of a “distortion of our work and a challenge to the motives of the company”.

Benioff referred to recent Wall Street Journal articles and said he thought it was clear that at Facebook “trust is not their highest value.”

“I believe in redemption and I believe in forgiveness. I hope that someday they will make the change, but today, wow. It is just unacceptable to see this kind of behavior in such a big and important company. like that one, ”Benioff said. .

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on Benioff’s comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/21/facebooks-actions-have-cost-all-of-us-says-salesforces-benioff.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos