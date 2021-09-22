Housing growth partnership to provide an additional 300 million to UK homebuilders





The Housing Growth Partnership (HGP), funded by Lloyds Banking Group and Homes England, provides 300 million equity capital funding to SMEs and local homebuilders. The new fund aims to support the development of 10,000 new homes by 2025.

The Housing Growth Partnership II (HGP), founded by Lloyds Banking Group and Homes England, has announced 300 million new commitments for small businesses and local homebuilders in the UK.

The partnership aims to close the homebuilder financing gap, allowing homebuilders to build more homes and grow their businesses across the UK.

The new funding will support a wider range of home tenure to meet the UK’s diverse and evolving housing needs. Building on the success of the first HGP fund announced in 2016, the new 300 million commitments will help the Housing Growth Partnership achieve its goal of supporting 10,000 new home development by 2025.

The new fund will be broader in scope to invest in large-scale home-building projects with a development value of up to $75 million. It supports the delivery of a wide range of housing projects including Build to Rent, Regeneration and Retirement Living. The partnership will also prioritize projects that focus on sustainability, as well as projects that use modern and other evolutionary construction methods.

Since its inception, the Housing Growth Partnership has invested with 46 homebuilders to support the supply of more than 4,568 new homes and is now nearly half completed and sold to families across the UK.

RT Hon Christopher Pincher MP Housing Minister said:

Increasing housing supply so hard-working people can get help with home ownership is the government’s top priority.

A thriving SME sector is critical to your homebuilding goals and ambitions. This substantial funding will help small and local homebuilders by providing the financial assistance they need to provide the new homes they need.

Vic Hepburn, CEO of Housing Growth Partnerships said:

We are excited to build on the success of our Home Growth Partnership by expanding the range of support we can provide to the UK homebuilding market. This includes a new multi-use term approach that provides more flexibility for home builders and more options for homebuyers.

The introduction of the Regional Growth Initiative will also enable the Housing Growth Partnership to support the most ambitious homebuilders in a more tangible way with additional financial and strategic support.

Harry Swales, Chief Investment Officer at Homes England said:

The Housing Growth Partnership has already proven to be a huge success in the public-private sector and we are excited to now expand our funding to provide additional support to small businesses. Committing this additional investment and leveraging the commercial skills of Lloyds Banking Groups has allowed us to diversify our market, support a growing number of builders, and provide the homes the country needs.

Regional Growth Initiatives

The HGP Fund will also partner with some of the UK’s most ambitious SME homebuilders to support growth and development through new regional growth initiatives. The plan will see HGPs commit higher levels of dedicated equity support to these homebuilders over a defined period, allowing them to invest in their businesses and target larger, more strategic sites.

The first five regional partnerships are already running across four UK regions with Genesis Homes, Durkan Homes, Stonewood Partnerships, Briar Homes and Cruden Homes.

The Regional Growth Initiative is being implemented across the UK to support the next generation of large local homebuilders.

Housing market support

This announcement is part of Lloyds Banking Groups’ commitment to helping the UK recover by working across markets to expand the availability of high-quality, affordable housing. As well as being one of the UK’s largest backers of homebuilders, the group has invested more than 9 billion dollars in social housing since 2018. The UK not only needs more homes, but to make them greener, Banking Group supported the creation of a national sustainability standard for housing construction finance and assessed energy retrofit requirements for more than 240,000 homes in the social housing sector.

The launch of Citra Living earlier this year marked the group’s entry into the private rental market, building on existing support for the rental sector. The group is committed to helping first-time buyers realize their home-ownership dreams, with $9 billion in loans already this year and a commitment to reach $10 billion by the end of the year.

Note to ENDS Editors The new shares will be offered through splits of $180 million from Lloyds Banking Group and $120 million from Homes England. Lloyds Banking Group is committed to helping the UK recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by expanding the availability of affordable and quality housing for both those looking to own their own homes and those looking to rent their homes. The Housing Growth Partnership is a social impact investor sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group and Homes England, helping to address housing affordability by providing local housing development communities with support to increase the number of new homes being built in the UK. give. For more information, please visit: Social Impact of Small and Medium-sized Home Builders Investors – Home Growth Partnership Developers who build between 5 and 500 units per year may qualify for Home Growth Partnership support. For individual homebuilders, it can be used for projects with a value of up to 10m per investment and a development value of up to 75m. The Housing Growth Partnership has helped complete and sell more than 2,200 homes in the UK since its formation in 2016.

