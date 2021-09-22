



President,

Congratulations on your appointment as President of this conference.

First, I want to talk about the biggest threat facing our planet today, climate change. Of course, the UK is the chair of the COP26 and the entire UK government is focused on the important Glasgow summit later this year.

The latest IPCC report, revealing the human impact on our planet, raises an alarm that highlights the need for bold and dramatic action now to protect the planet for generations to come. Safe and secure nuclear power will be an important element in our plan to achieve net zero.

Therefore, we must think differently and embrace innovation to advocate for the broad opportunities that all nuclear technologies offer. That is why, at the end of 2020, the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan sets our goal of authorizing at least one additional large nuclear power plant by 2024. nuclear technology.

Taking a step back from climate change, the UK is also proud of the president’s wife for the progress we’ve made jointly to ensure that nuclear power is one of the safest energy-producing technologies. We appreciate the role of the IAEA in helping countries develop the nuclear industry to the highest level of safety and security.

The UK also continues to support the organization’s efforts to strengthen and strengthen its nuclear safeguards system. We call on all States that have not yet done so to ratify and implement the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocols. We strongly believe that these safeguards agreements, along with non-proliferation treaties, have successfully deterred many countries from pursuing nuclear weapons, providing a key framework and enabler for the peaceful use of nuclear weapons.

With this in mind, we have consistently demonstrated our commitment to the JCPoA and are working towards a full restoration of the agreement. Our priority is to get the US back to the pact and Iran to live up to its promises. We urge Iran to return to negotiations as soon as possible to reach an early conclusion of the agreement and reverse the trajectory of its extremely dangerous nuclear program, and restore the access it requires to convince the international community that its nuclear program is urge you to do peaceful thing.

We thank the Secretary-General for his tireless efforts to cooperate with Iran on a separate investigation of the Iranian Declaration under the NPT Protection Agreement. We welcome the agreement between Iran and the organization confirming that we will consult with the new Iranian government on unresolved issues. It is important for Iran to implement this agreement quickly and engage meaningfully with the organization.

The UK President’s wife salutes the Secretary-General for his unwavering commitment to nuclear science and research, and I am proud to have pledged more than €4 million to the Institutional Technology Cooperation Fund.

The technologies we are unveiling today are key to solving the most pressing global development challenges of our time, and it is our responsibility to make them available to those who need them most.

We also share the Secretary-General’s vision and commitment to improving gender diversity across the nuclear sector. The phenomenal contribution of women to nuclear science and research cannot be underestimated. This is why the UK has pledged 500,000 euros to the Marie Sklodowska Curie Fellowship Programme. I urge all Member States to follow this and do more to inspire future generations of women to enter the nuclear sector.

Chairman, I would like to personally thank the organization for its commitment to climate action while the UK is set to host COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

Finally, I would like to highlight a proposal made by the UK’s highest auditing body, the National Audit Office (NAO), for the role of an external auditor in the IAEA.

The NAO is a professional and experienced external auditor with over 60 years of experience across the United Nations, providing high-quality assurance for the use of agency resources and advising agencies and member states on how agencies can do more of their important missions. do. efficient and effective.

We believe that the NAO’s experience and expertise make it a strong candidate for this role, and we want member states to support their bid.

Mrs. President, I stress that the UK will continue to provide full support to the Secretariat and the Secretary-General.

Thank you very much.

