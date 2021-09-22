UK Statement for Review of WTO Trade Policy for Singapore





We welcome Lee Chuan Teck, Executive Director of Development, Singapore and his colleagues, who are here today. For each report, I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of Singapore and my colleagues in the WTO Secretariat. And thanks to the Chairman and Norwegian Ambassador Dagfinn Srli for facilitating and actually enriching this trade policy review as a panelist.

The UK and Singapore are like-minded partners that share deep historical ties and superior economic ties, as evidenced by free trade agreements that provide a platform for the continued growth of trade and investment between the two countries. Singapore was ASEAN’s largest trading and investment partner in 2020. And the UK is honored to be one of Singapore’s top investment destinations in Europe.

Even at the WTO, we see Singapore as one of our most sympathetic partners. And I believe all members can learn a lot from the way Singapore works at this institution. These members are always involved, thoughtful and offer deep expertise as well as ideas for building bridges. Seeing the ambassador at work here gives me some hope for our ability to make progress on the challenges we face. And I’ll repeat everyone else this morning for the announcement of the JSI of the service domestic regulations.

Meanwhile, we are pleased to see that UK-Singapore relations continue to be strong. Although the Korea-US FTA was signed less than a year ago, the relationship between the two countries has continued to develop. In March of this year, British Foreign Minister Raab and Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan agreed on a joint political statement to expand bilateral cooperation for mutual prosperity and security. And in June, the two countries announced a pioneering UK-Singapore financial partnership and started negotiating a digital economy agreement. We are ready to embrace the unique opportunities of the digital economy, hoping that this DEA will allow us to work together as like-minded trading partners. Our common aspiration is that the Agreement serves as a model for international digital trade rules and forms a strong basis for continued collaboration at the WTO and other multilateral forums in the pursuit of a common approach to global trade rules. For example, the DEA strengthens and complements ongoing e-commerce joint statement initiative negotiations.

Our government has also prioritized signing data sharing agreements with Singapore. The free flow of data between the two countries will underpin future innovations, the global digital economy, and the everyday use of apps and cloud computing systems. It allows businesses to trade, drive international investment, assist law enforcement agencies in dealing with crime, and provide important public services and health and scientific research. We look forward to entering into such an agreement with Singapore to unlock and unlock the potential of our relationship to data.

The UK is also pleased to begin negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement. We look forward to working with Singapore as Chair of the Party in 2022 to help the UK reach a successful conclusion.

Going back to the details of today’s TPR, I note that we have raised a significant number of written questions to Singapore as part of this review, reflecting our strong interest in supporting Singapore’s continued economic prosperity. Inspired by Ambassador Hung Seng’s style, I will mention only three areas of special interest today.

First is financial services. Financial services trade accounts for a large portion of UK-Singapore bilateral trade and constitutes the second-largest import and export service between the two countries after other business services. The strength of trade in this sector is also reflected in the annual Joint Financial Dialogue between the UK and Singapore. We support Singapore’s ongoing efforts to develop a digital financial services ecosystem. Many of our written questions are related to financial services, especially the digital space, and we would like to thank Singapore for responding.

We are also deeply interested in how Singapore will approach the regulation of state-owned companies and how these SOEs will access capital in the future. We believe that open and fair competition exists between state-owned and private companies as we believe that, in some cases, state-owned enterprises have the potential to distort markets, trade and investment. We look forward to better understanding Singapore’s plans to manage the state-owned SOE sector in the future.

Finally, we welcome Singapore’s commitment to addressing climate change as a policy priority, its commitment to complying with the Paris Agreement and achieving its net zero emission target, and Singapore’s active participation in the work of the structural dialogue on trade and environmental sustainability. welcome. In line with one of the UK’s top policy priorities, COP26, we are committed to supporting and collaborating with our international partners, particularly Singapore, on this agenda to deliver the outcomes our planet demands.

Finally, Chairman, I would like to express my thanks once again to my Singapore colleagues for their excellent participation in this process, and I wish you a very happy review of the trade policy.

