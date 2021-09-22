Senior US officer discusses counterterrorism support with Russian counterpartExBulletin





Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a briefing with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in September at the Pentagon in Washington. The senior American official met his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Helsinki, Finland. Susan Walsh / AP .

HELSINKI, Finland The top US official met his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, amid US struggles to secure base rights and other counterterrorism support in countries neighboring Afghanistan, a move Moscow agreed to. categorically opposed.

The meeting in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, between General Mark Milley, Chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Russian Chief of Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, comes at a crucial time following the withdrawal Afghanistan military.

Without troops on the ground, the United States must forge more bases, intelligence sharing and other arrangements to help monitor Al Qaeda and ISIS militants in Afghanistan to ensure that ‘They do not band together and do not pose a threat to America and its allies.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, however, said in July that Moscow had warned the United States that any deployment of American troops to countries neighboring Afghanistan “was unacceptable”. He said Russia had told the United States “in a straightforward and straightforward manner that it would change a lot not only in our perception of what is happening in this important region, but also in our relationship with the United States.” .

Ryabkov also said that Russia had had a “frank conversation” with the countries of Central Asia to warn them not to allow US troops inside their borders.

Milley declined to provide details of the meeting to reporters traveling with him to Helsinki. In a statement on Wednesday, Col. Dave Butler, spokesman for Milley, said the meeting was a “continuation of talks aimed at improving communication between the military leaders of the two countries for the purposes of risk reduction and de -operational conflict “.

Butler said the two sides agreed not to disclose details of the talks, which has been the practice in previous meetings and appeals.

But just days ago, Milley made it clear that the grassroots issue was a key topic on his mind during this trip to Europe, saying he discussed it with his NATO counterparts during their visit. meeting in Athens this weekend.

Milley, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US intelligence officials have warned that al-Qaida or the Islamic State group could regenerate and pose a threat to the United States within a year to two years.

US military leaders have said they can conduct counterterrorism surveillance and, if necessary, strikes in Afghanistan from “the horizon”, that is, from assets based in other countries. . But they recognize that surveillance flights from Persian Gulf bases are long and provide limited time in the air over Afghanistan. The United States and its allies therefore want basic agreements, overflight rights and increased intelligence sharing with countries closer to Afghanistan, such as Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan or Tajikistan.

So far, there is no indication of progress. Moscow maintains a tight grip on the nations of Central Asia and opposes the Western presence there.

The United States used the transit center in Manas, Kyrgyzstan, for much of the war in Afghanistan, bringing troops in and out of the war zone through this base. Under pressure from Russia and its allies, however, Krygyzstan insisted that the United States leave the base in 2014.

The United States also leased Karshi-Khanabad, known as K2, as a base in Uzbekistan for several years after the start of the war in Afghanistan. Uzbekistan ordered the base closed in 2005 amid tensions with Washington, and the Defense Ministry reaffirmed in May that the country’s constitution and military doctrine ruled out the presence of foreign troops there.

It is unclear whether there is any potential for negotiations with the Russians to encourage them to reduce their objections to the US or allied presence in the region. But Russian officials have also expressed concern that the Taliban takeover could destabilize Central Asia, and they worry about a growing threat from ISIS.

Milley spoke optimistically this week about helping allies in the fight on the horizon. He never specifically identified Russia or countries in South Asia, but said NATO allies were discussing potential contributions.

“There are opportunities where members of the alliance can choose to work closely with us on these capabilities on the horizon,” Milley told reporters.

Milley’s meeting with Gerasimov, and broader counterterrorism talks this week, follow a deadly U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan in the final days of the chaotic evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others. The United States initially claimed the drone strike killed an Islamic extremist seeking to attack Kabul airport, but now says it was a mistake that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

The incident raised questions about the future use of drone strikes to target terrorists in Afghanistan from the horizon. But General Frank McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, said that although the airstrike was a “tragic mistake”, it was not comparable to future counterterrorism strikes.

McKenzie said the strike that killed civilians was based on intelligence indicating an imminent threat of another attack on Kabul airport. A few days earlier, a suicide bomber had killed 13 American soldiers and dozens of Afghans and other civilians at the door of an airport.

Future strikes against insurgents considered a threat to America, McKenzie said, would be “carried out under different rules of engagement” and there would be more time to study the target.

“We will have the opportunity to further develop the target and time to examine the lifestyle. That time was not available to us as this was an imminent threat to our forces,” McKenzie said. “We haven’t had the luxury of time to develop a lifestyle and do a number of other things.”

