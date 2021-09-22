Vaccine swap between UK and South Korea in joint effort against COVID-19





The first shipment of Pfizer vaccines due to leave the UK in the coming weeks follows a vaccine swap initiative similar to Australia.

The government announced today (Wednesday, September 22) that the UK and South Korea will share a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to mutually support each country’s supply of lifesaving vaccines.

The UK is sending more than 1 million Pfizer/BioNtech vaccines to South Korea to bolster its vaccination program, with the first batches expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

By the end of 2021, South Korea will return the same amount of dose to the UK as the government continues its vaccine rollout and booster program in the winter.

The exchange plan will also help Korea achieve its goal of getting a second dose of 70% of the population by the end of October.

Similar to the Australian vaccine swap agreement announced earlier this month, this new collaboration means that Pfizer/BioNTech doses that are not immediately needed in the UK due to strong supply controls will be used to support vaccination through a health partnership with South Korea. .

Nearly 90% of people aged 16 and over in the UK have received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and as a result of a dose-sharing initiative, it will not affect ongoing COVID-19 vaccine rollouts or boosters programs in the UK. It also does not affect the capacity the UK has already promised to deliver to COVAX.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

By working closely with our friends in Korea, this vaccine swap will maximize speed to market without affecting UK vaccine programs.

Separately, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to donate 100 million doses to countries around the world by June 2022, ensuring that many people around the world are as safe as possible from COVID-19.

Today’s announcement exceeded its target of 5 million by September, following the UK having donated 10.3 million COVID-19 vaccines to other countries through COVAX, including 6.2 million to vulnerable countries.

COVAX doses were part of the 100 million vaccines the Prime Minister promised the UK would share next year at the June G7 in Cornwall, with 30 million expected to be delivered by the end of this year.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

The UK is playing a leading role in the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, donating 100 million vaccines worldwide and injecting 548 million doses into COVAX.

South Korea is a strategic partner to the UK and by sharing 1 million vaccines it will benefit both countries as it helps us build resistance to COVID-19 and save lives.

In July, the UK delivered 3 million vaccines via COVAX to 11 African countries, which is also part of the 100 million dose package announced in June (Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Cambodia, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, etc. to countries in need 4 million Vietnam.

Note to editors: A total of 1,000,350 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be shipped to South Korea. The dose going to Korea is not part of the promise to send 100 million vaccines abroad. To date, the UK has donated 10.3 million COVID-19 vaccines to other countries. 6.2 million doses were donated through COVAX and the remaining doses were donated bilaterally to countries in need. The UK has spearheaded the international response to COVID-19, starting an effort to establish COVAX in 2020 and providing $548 million through the initiative to fund vaccines in low-income countries. To date, more than 215 million vaccines have been delivered to more than 138 countries and territories, including 84 low- and middle-income countries. COVAX aims to deliver 1.8 billion vaccines to low-income countries by early 2022.

