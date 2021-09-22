US CO2 Supplier Bailout Loses UK Taxpayers Millions of Dollars | energy industry





The Environment Minister said the UK government bailout for private US companies supplying carbon dioxide to the food industry would amount to millions of pounds.

George Eustice said CF Industries, a fertilizer company that supplies CO2 as a by-product, needs financial support for three weeks so it can resume production at one of its sites.

Food suppliers require carbon dioxide for meat production and packaging of fresh food, but high gas prices have made it uneconomical for CF Industries to operate sites in Teesside and Cheshire. The UK supplies about 60% of the CO2 needed for food production.

Eustice said it will need taxpayer support for about three weeks until the market adjusts to more supplies elsewhere and CF Industries’ customers adjust to higher carbon dioxide prices.

Regarding the cost, he told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: Millions of dollars. I won’t give exact figures because government lawyers are working on a commercial settlement under the terms of the deal.

As to why UK taxpayers bail US private companies, Eustice said: It is not a risk the government is willing to take.

According to CNN Business, CF Industries Holdings is mostly owned by large US institutional investors such as Vanguard Group, BlackRock and Fidelity.

The environment minister said he can guarantee that the problem will be resolved in three weeks, as CO2 prices simply have to rise during that time. He said the additional cost of carbon dioxide would not increase food prices significantly, as gas is only a tiny fraction of the total cost.

Under pressure on household spending from universal credit cuts, higher energy costs, rising national insurance and inflation, Eustice reiterated the prime minister’s argument that people will be able to cope with higher wages.

But Labor has warned that working families are being squeezed by a standard of living on a scale not seen in a generation, as the Conservatives have left a scorching problem.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said an exceptional short-term contract with a US-owned company would allow the company to resume operations immediately and produce CO2 at its Billingham plant in Teesside. The company has another site in Cheshire and is closed.

Retailers and suppliers warned Monday that if the government does not act, supermarkets will start running out of poultry, pork and other fresh foods by the end of next week.

British Poultry Council chief executive Richard Griffiths urged the government on Tuesday that gas shortages could affect the slaughter of up to 20 million chickens a week in the UK, mostly chickens.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright said the potential shortage of CO2 is a real crisis, adding: Been there for 40 years.

