Ending coronavirus leave does not address UK labor shortage





UK Employment Updates

The end of the UK’s COVID-19 job leave scheme could boost unemployment but won’t address the labor shortage plaguing employers, business groups and economists say.

More than a million jobs were vacant as the UK economy reopened over the summer, and the latest real-time data shows that demand for workers, particularly in the low-wage sector, is well above pre-pandemic levels.

With some 1.6 million people still fully or partially laid off in early August, the biggest question for policymakers is how many will become unemployed as subsidies are cut. However, if the plan ends within 10 days, it seems less and less likely to spark a stream of new job seekers that can address employers’ employment problems.

“The gradual easing of unpaid leave will help the situation, but I don’t think it will get rid of the situation in any way,” Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at CBI Employers Lobby, told the UK Parliament Treasury Board this week.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, said the system’s closure “will not have a significant impact on the unemployment path or the level of vacancies.” “The dial does not move.”

One reason is that the headline figure of 1.6 million may exaggerate the number of real people still dependent on wage subsidies. Official workforce data shows that the number of employed but temporarily out of work has already returned to pre-crisis levels.

Nearly half of the 1.6 million people counted by HM Revenue & Customs were already working some of their usual hours in July and their employers will continue to work if they don’t.

People fired from cabin crew or travel agents may not want to work in bars or retail. People can stay unemployed a little longer.

Of the 820,000 people still fully laid off, Wilson said, some may have already moved to new jobs, while others will return to their old jobs as the city center gets busier and arts venues reopen.

Older workers and those employed in very small businesses still make up a disproportionate share of those who are fully laid off. And some of these may be self-employed directors who either retire early or fire themselves until the business recovers.

Some jobs in small businesses will still be vulnerable, especially in sectors that have not yet returned to normal operation, such as aviation, tourism and the arts. Some economists expect the unemployment rate to rise by the end of the year from the current 4.6%, and growth in underemployment will also help limit wage pressures.

However, the number of companies consulting on layoffs has not increased significantly. Instead, more employers returned vacation that they overcharged or no longer needed. HM Treasury said on Tuesday that businesses have returned £300m in the past three months.

Gray said many employers are so desperate to fill the workforce gap that they will retain existing employees and train them to move to new ones, even if their roles overlap.

The charity is still worried that the number of people struggling to pay rent and other bills will rise significantly if aid ceases. Employers’ concern is that unemployed people may be in the wrong position or lack certain skills for the most difficult jobs to fill.

“There will still be some discrepancies,” Newton-Smith said.

Wilson argued that unemployment could rise to “less than a few hundred thousand,” but many people will be able to find new jobs quickly. But with job-seeking employers and vacancies piling up in low-wage areas, some may hold out until they find new roles that fit their skills.

“People who have been fired from flight attendants or travel agencies may not want to work in bars or retail,” he said. “People may be unemployed longer.”

