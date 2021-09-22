The bus industry is directing the UK government to go faster with zero-emission vehicles.





UK Business and Economy Updates

The UK bus industry has accused the UK government of being unclear and urgent about its plans to finance 4,000 zero-emission vehicles amid concerns about the speed of action to meet its carbon-reduction targets.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised five years of funding to help UK operators transition to electric and hydrogen buses. However, the government has announced funding for 900 vehicles so far, and only 100 have actually made it to the road.

Bus industry groups, major manufacturers and trade unions jointly sent a letter to the Transport and Treasury Department last week calling for a clearer funding timeline in the UK government’s fall spending review.

The funding plan “should provide far more buses on accelerated timetables than we’ve ever seen,” they wrote in the letter.

“Without this roadmap, there is a risk that it will be extremely difficult to keep the Prime Minister’s promises and a widespread transition to zero-emission buses will be more problematic,” they wrote.

The Department of Transportation said it will soon announce the award for funding for an additional 500 buses, bringing the total to 1,400. “Work is progressing smoothly to deliver on the Prime Minister’s promise to supply 4,000 zero-emission buses by 2025,” he said.

The bus sector’s dissatisfaction reflects the industry’s widespread dissatisfaction with the UK government’s lack of funding and detailed plans to meet its ambitious decarbonization goals.

Bus operators, manufacturers and charging providers say they need time to prepare their supply chains and infrastructure before funds are allocated. The lack of clarity risks raising prices for consumers to achieve net zero emissions of climate change gases, they say.

Jonathan Bray, director of Urban Transport Group, which represents UK urban areas, said: “Continuing funding of zero-emission buses through sporadic funding ports where local authorities are wasting time and resources on competition is an urgent issue today. It’s yesterday’s solution to .” ‘ Transportation authorities.

The entire industry is struggling to recover from the pandemic, and operators say they can’t afford to buy an electric bus that costs twice as much upfront as a diesel bus without government support.

Paul Davies, president and managing director of Alexander Dennis, the UK’s largest bus manufacturer, said the company cut its staff by 25% last year due to the pandemic.

Davies said the company is struggling to rebuild its workforce and supply chain because you never know when new orders will come in.

“The capacity of existing bus manufacturers has been significantly reduced. It’s important to have visibility of the runways that support us,” he said.

Davies said the Scottish government, which, along with others in the industry, delegated authority over transport policy, did a much better job of quickly funding clean buses than the UK government in the UK.

He added that putting an order into the future meant “we got to the point where we were trying to squeeze two pints into one pint.”

